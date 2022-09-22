ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. Authorities say they are targeting...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman, wrong-way driver killed in I-5 crash near SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. - Troopers are investigating after a 19-year-old woman and a wrong-way driver were killed in a head-on crash near Sea-Tac late Thursday night. At about 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the South 188th on-ramp. It closed all lanes.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
DES MOINES, WA

