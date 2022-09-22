Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. Authorities say they are targeting...
q13fox.com
Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
I-90 traffic woes continue; many furious over construction planning
Mercer Island, WA. – Traffic has been a nightmare for many in western Washington over the past 48 hours, especially those who attempted to go westbound on Interstate 90. Steve Sogge says his commute from I-405 to the I-90 ramp to Mercer Island took hours upon hours. “And boom...
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
q13fox.com
Woman, wrong-way driver killed in I-5 crash near SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. - Troopers are investigating after a 19-year-old woman and a wrong-way driver were killed in a head-on crash near Sea-Tac late Thursday night. At about 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the South 188th on-ramp. It closed all lanes.
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
Crews in Bellevue start digging to expose broken water main, search for answers
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Crews started work on Thursday to dig out three pieces of water main in Bellevue’s Sommerset neighborhood. This is part of the investigation into what caused a water main break and landslide in January that knocked a home off its foundation and destroyed it. Contractors...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
q13fox.com
Strip mall fire in Lynnwood, Washington being investigated as arson
A massive strip mall fire in Lynnwood, Washington is now being investigated as arson. Fire officials have discovered that this fire may have been intentionally set.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County leaders push video calling for changes to police reform laws in Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcers and lawmakers in Snohomish County released a new video calling for Washington legislators to change police reform laws enacted last year. The 5-minute video features leaders from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Marysville,...
