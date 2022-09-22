Relief Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval and Initiation of an Investigator Initiated Trial of Nexodyn for Epidermolysis Bullosa at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.

