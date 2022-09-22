Relief Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval and Initiation of an Investigator Initiated Trial of Nexodyn for Epidermolysis Bullosa at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Phramalive.com
U.S. FDA approves Fennec’s hearing loss therapy
Sept 21 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (FENC.O) intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator’s website. The approval, posted on the regulator’s website late Tuesday, for Pedmark allows it to be used...
Healthline
Can People with COPD Have Anesthesia?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) is a condition that affects millions of adults in the United States. Because COPD affects your lung health and surgery stresses your lungs and body, it’s important to be aware of your potential risks if you need to have surgery. If you have COPD...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
MedPage Today
Hysterectomy: Another Diabetes Risk Factor?
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Top 5 Tips to Prevent Spine Neck Pain – Shares Dr. Michèle Bernatchez, a 2022 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Chiropractor in Laval
Nothing hurts like neck pain. It can be chronic and hurt us for a lifetime. Only God knows how painful it is. We carry out several daily activities that could cause neck pain. Whether it is a stiff neck or a muscle spasm in the neck, it disrupts our life. So, how do we prevent neck pain?
topdogtips.com
Liver Cancer in Dogs: Signs, Causes, and Life Expectancy
The liver is a cardinal part of the bodily system, but it sometimes doesn't work the way we want it to. In this article, we'll discuss Liver Cancer in dogs. The liver helps in filtration, detoxification, protein synthesis, digestion, and metabolism. Although can regenerate itself and provide enzymes that help...
PETS・
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING Osmind launches integrated virtual visits, expanding care options for in-demand mental health clinicians
Mental health clinicians treating patients with moderate to severe mental health conditions face increased demands on their time. The new Osmind virtual visit feature helps clinicians expand care in a variety of settings with built-in Zoom Video technology. Please replace the release dated September 15, 2022 with the following corrected...
We need resilient health systems to address the dual crisis of infectious and chronic diseases
With our health systems strained by the concurrent outbreaks of monkeypox, polio and COVID-19, chronic diseases are not receiving the attention they deserve. But as we continue to face ongoing infectious disease threats, we need to build resilient health systems that are equipped to face both public health emergencies and ongoing population health challenges.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests spermidine could help to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
A team of scientists led by Duke-NUS Medical School have identified an important pathway that gets disrupted in the advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—and intervening with a naturally-occurring compound known as spermidine partially fixes the problem. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella...
From strokes to depression – Dr Jeff answers your health questions
DR JEFF FOSTER is The Sun on Sunday’s new resident doctor and is here to help YOU. Dr Jeff, 43, splits his time between working as a GP in Leamington Spa, Warks, and running his clinic, H3 Health, which is the first of its kind in the UK to look at hormonal issues for both men and women. See h3health.co.uk.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
cgtlive.com
Decibel Puts Forth Congenital Hearing Loss Gene Therapy for Clinical Trials
The company previously presented positive preclinical data at the 2021 ASGCT meeting. Decibel Therapeutics has submitted an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for its gene therapy candidate DB-OTO for the intended treatment of profound congenital hearing loss due to an otoferlin deficiency in pediatric patients.1. “This submission...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
cancernetwork.com
Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC, Highlights the Benefit of Early Maintenance PARP Inhibitor Use in Ovarian Carcinoma
PARP inhibitors such as rucaparib appear to garner the most benefit in the early maintenance setting in patients with ovarian cancer who have less advanced disease and less heterogeneity, according to Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC. Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC, head of the Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology...
healio.com
PIANO study gives insight into successful prosthetic joint infection management
Prosthetic joint replacement surgery changes the lives of millions annually, but complications, including prosthetic joint infection, occur in 1% to 2% of patients following large joint replacement. Prosthetic joint infections (PJIs) lead to patient morbidity and place a significant financial burden on the health care system, with annual costs in...
Comments / 0