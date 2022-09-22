Read full article on original website
Related
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
thesource.com
Future’s Publishing Catalog Sold For 8-Figures To NYC Based Media Company
In other music catalog related news, Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by NYC based entertainment company Influence Media. According to Variety, a source close to the deal told the publication that the deal was worth 8-figures. The acquisition includes 612 songs Future recorded between 2004 and 2020, including...
The longest book in the world is for sale, but you can't read it
A limited-edition single-volume collection of the manga One Piece is being hailed as the longest book ever, as reported by The Guardian. Clocking in at a whopping 21,450 pages, the tome is physically impossible to read and is more of an art piece than an actual book. One Piece has been serialized in Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump weekly since 1997.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Phys.org
Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery
The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
Time Out Global
Best fall cocktails in Montreal: Where to find them right now
These fall cocktails are the toast of the town. Home to some of the best bars, speakeasies and nightlife in the country, it only makes sense that Montreal is also pouring some of the best cocktails around. And with passionfruit—the flavour of the year—trending, you can expect a refreshingly sweet take on the usual tipples.
Time Out Global
Between (Harbour City)
Between Coffee opens its first location in Kowloon, setting up shop in Harbour City with a whole new logo, branding, shop concept, and menu. Donning a trendy pastel purple and yellow-green colour palette, the new grab-and-go shop offers the brand's signature coffees and light bites, along with its new 'Healthy Treat' selection and 'Dessert in a cup' drinks that are, well, literally like dessert that's in a cup – strawberry and banana smoothies, tie guanyin latte, passion fruit black coffee soda, and a delicious looking drink called Coco-Rice Paradise. Head here if you're after a post-meal sweet treat or refreshing sips while on the go.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page
Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Time Out Global
Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 returns this year with fireworks and light projections
The Marina Bay Countdown returns this year, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever! This marks the first New Years’ celebration to have fireworks after a two-year hiatus. In addition, there will be other exciting events as part of Singapore’s biggest countdown event – so here’s what to expect.
How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career
Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
10 great movies you can still get tickets for at the London Film Festival
This year’s BFI London Film Festival is just around the corner – October 5 is the big kick off – and there’s still a bunch of tickets available for screenings around London and in cinemas across the UK. We’ve taken a proverbial comb through the booking pages and turned up a trove of screenings with tickets still available: from the latest dreamy fairy tale from Guillermo del Toro, to hard-hitting dramas from up-and-coming auteurs, to local stories that Londoners will love.
Mo’ Money: Future Sells 2014-2020 Publishing Catalog In Massive 8-Figure Deal
Atlanta rapper Future just earned a massive payday selling his 2014-2022 publishing catalog in a reported 8-figure deal. Atlanta rapper Future’s career is one that has had a run not matched or even touched by many since 2014. He has shown making music for himself is second nature and if left up to him he probably could release an album every three months without a problem and with good quality music. Since 2014 Future has cooked up 612 songs and according to Variety has parted ways with every last one of them on the publishing side in a massive deal.
Time Out Global
Da LaPosta is one of the best new restaurants in the Boston area
Da LaPosta is one of those rare reasons why it is worth driving out of the city for dinner, if you live downtown. As soon as the first dish arrives you see the passion of the chef and owner, Mario LaPosta. Everything is made from scratch, the bread, the cheeses, the sauces—everything. The restaurant is marketed as a pizzeria, but it is so much more than that. Da LaPosta deserves a spot on your list this season; it may be brand new but we even put it on our list of the best restaurants in Boston right now!
Time Out Global
Lion & The Rambler
A few years ago, when chef Michael Bolen was working in California, a farmer he knew had a bunch of under-ripe blueberries. Nobody wanted them, so Bolen says he gave the guy 10 bucks for the whole lot. With no idea what to do with them, Bolen added salt and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cartoon Forum Buzz Title ‘Cocobanana’ Gets First Look Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Coming on the heels of their pitch at Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, Norway’s Den Siste Skilling and Germany’s Knudsen Pictures have shared with Variety a first-look at their upcoming project “Cocobanana.” Created by screenwriter Rolf-Magne Golten Andersen (“Headhunters”) and directed Markus and Tommy Vad Flaaten (“Space Chickens in Space”), the comedic children’s series follows a school-age whizz-kid whose madcap inventions don’t always work out as they’re supposed to. While the produce-aisle handyman only wants to make life easier for his coconut dad, banana mom and baby sis, sometimes chaos — and his own imagination — gets the better of him. “It’s a...
Time Out Global
Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for two special light-ups this autumn
A few times a year, the breathtaking Kiyozumi-dera Temple that overlooks Kyoto city hosts special nighttime visits, where the temple’s structures and surrounding foliage are illuminated for a mesmerising display. The Buddhist temple, which is over 1,200 years old, is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site known collectively as the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.
Time Out Global
Tickets to Ally Pally fireworks display are now on sale
The nights are getting chilly and bonfire night is getting closer. If you know what’s what — you’ll be aware that the fireworks at Alexandra Palace are the crème de la crème of London’s bonfire night activities. The place to catch the best oooohs and aaaahs, zingers, spinning Catherine wheels and skyrockets.
