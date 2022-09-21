Improve your eyewear experience with Breezm glasses. Each pair is custom-fitted to your exact facial measurements to relieve every pain point that comes with wearing pre-made frames. The 3D-scanning technology in the AI-powered iOS mobile app makes this possible. Once you scan your face, the AI recommends up to 4 different frame designs that best complement your features. You can browse through the rest of the designs, virtually try them on, and even customize the colors according to your taste. Once you place your order via the app, advanced 3D printers in South Korea print the frame front. It then goes through a refining, polishing, and dying process before assembly with premium lenses and beta titanium temples for weight minimization and durability. The Breezm iOS app is accessible for a limited time by invitation only.

SOUTH KOREA ・ 1 DAY AGO