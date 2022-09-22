A consortium led by Banijay chairman Stéphane Courbit is leading the race to acquire French broadcaster M6, according to reports, with shares in the Bertelsmann-owned network spiking on news of several planned offers. Bloomberg News cited an unnamed source saying Courbit and his partners, who include shipping mogul Rodolphe Saade and businessman Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, have offered an all-cash €20 ($20) a share for owner Bertelsmann’s stake in the channel, which was set to merge with French rival TF1 Group until the agreement collapsed under the weight of regulatory scrutiny last week. This would value the 48% stake at around €1.22BN. M6’s...

