Jason Robinson has terrorised defenders in both codes of his sport all over the world, but he holds no fear for the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club. Robinson, famed for his electrifying pace and side-step, returned to The Hunslet Club, to meet the children now following in his footsteps, and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO