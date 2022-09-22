ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

England vs India: Tourists seal ODI series sweep after Charlie Dean dismissed in controversial Mankad finish

India completed a series sweep over England in controversial circumstances after Charlie Dean was 'Mankaded' for the last wicket in the final one-day international at Lord's. England, chasing 170, needed just 17 runs to win after Dean (47) and Freya Davies (10no) produced a valiant last-wicket partnership of 35 that was brought to an end when Deepti Sharma (1-24) ran out non-striker Dean.
WORLD
The Associated Press

All Blacks beat Wallabies 40-14 and win Rugby Championship

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the Rugby Championship on Saturday when its big win over Australia wasn’t matched by South Africa eight hours later. The All Blacks thumped Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at the Auckland stadium into a 29th year and putting a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy.
Rohan Smith
Daily Mail

'You need to work on your speed!' England legend Jason Robinson is put through his paces by youngsters at the club where it all began... as former Wigan flyer celebrates grassroots Rugby League ahead of the World Cup

Jason Robinson has terrorised defenders in both codes of his sport all over the world, but he holds no fear for the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club. Robinson, famed for his electrifying pace and side-step, returned to The Hunslet Club, to meet the children now following in his footsteps, and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
