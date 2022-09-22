Read full article on original website
England vs India: Tourists seal ODI series sweep after Charlie Dean dismissed in controversial Mankad finish
India completed a series sweep over England in controversial circumstances after Charlie Dean was 'Mankaded' for the last wicket in the final one-day international at Lord's. England, chasing 170, needed just 17 runs to win after Dean (47) and Freya Davies (10no) produced a valiant last-wicket partnership of 35 that was brought to an end when Deepti Sharma (1-24) ran out non-striker Dean.
Gary Ablett Jr.'s toddler son Levi will be running out with Geelong captain Joel Selwood in front of 100,000 fans at the MCG before the AFL Grand Final
Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood has revealed he will be running out with his former teammate Gary Ablett Jr.'s son Levi before the start of Saturday's AFL Grand Final at the MCG in Melbourne. Three-year-old Levi was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare degenerative illness that leaves him with less...
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
All Blacks beat Wallabies 40-14 and win Rugby Championship
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the Rugby Championship on Saturday when its big win over Australia wasn’t matched by South Africa eight hours later. The All Blacks thumped Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at the Auckland stadium into a 29th year and putting a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy.
Robbie Simpson - the ex-Coventry striker helping players transition to life after football
On the face of it, Robbie Simpson's route into professional football meant that he was always going to be well-placed to make a smooth transition away from the pitch once the dream finally came to an end. After he had played for non-League Cambridge City as a teenager, he studied...
Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday 'like last game at Sixways', director of rugby Steve Diamond says
Steve Diamond says Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday's meeting with Newcastle as though it is their last ever game at Sixways. Warriors rugby director Diamond has described the club's current succession of dark days as a "period of near-purgatory". Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football...
Super League Grand Final: Kruise Leeming hopes to fulfil 'greatest-ever achievement' for Leeds Rhinos
Born in Swaziland - the country now called Eswatini - Leeming has forged a remarkable journey from being a young boy in Halifax to the captaincy of Leeds Rhinos and that story could reach its pinnacle on Saturday when he leads his side out at Old Trafford. After taking over...
'You need to work on your speed!' England legend Jason Robinson is put through his paces by youngsters at the club where it all began... as former Wigan flyer celebrates grassroots Rugby League ahead of the World Cup
Jason Robinson has terrorised defenders in both codes of his sport all over the world, but he holds no fear for the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club. Robinson, famed for his electrifying pace and side-step, returned to The Hunslet Club, to meet the children now following in his footsteps, and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
Jen Beattie takes Inside The WSL behind the scenes at Arsenal
Jen Beattie gives Inside The WSL a sneak peek behind the scenes at Arsenal's media day. Watch the full episode from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football.
Manchester United announce £115.5m net loss for 2021/22 season | CEO Richard Arnold: Core mission is to entertain fans
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m. Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous year. The...
Penrith steamroll South Sydney to book NRL grand final date with Parramatta
Penrith are through to a third straight grand final after coming from behind to beat South Sydney 32-12 and set up a clash with Parramatta in the NRL decider. In a drama-charged preliminary final, Penrith trailed 12-0 until four minutes before half-time but led 18-12 soon after the break to take control of the match.
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
Pakistan vs England: Moeen Ali admits one-over 'gamble' on his own off-spin failed in second T20I
England captain Moeen Ali insisted a one-over "gamble" on his own off-spin was the deciding moment after a match-winning masterclass from Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The home side chased down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi's National Stadium, as Babar's unbeaten 110 and 88...
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes excited for 'blockbuster' WSL weekend
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes expects this to be a "blockbuster weekend" of WSL action, with her champions hoping to bounce back against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The Blues host City at a sold-out Kingsmeadow in front of the Sky cameras, looking to recover after...
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham talking points: Inspiration from the Women's Euros continues as Gunners beat Spurs
Walking to the stadium from the tube station on Saturday morning, there was a real buzz about this North London derby - more than any other women's game I've been to at the Emirates. The outside of the ground was packed full of people two hours before kick-off, with the usual mix of genders and ages.
RFU defends decision to fly England women to New Zealand World Cup in economy after men's squad flew to 2019 tournament in business class
The RFU has defended its decision to fly the England women's squad to the World Cup in New Zealand in economy class – in contrast to their male counterparts. England's men travelled to the 2019 World Cup in Japan in business class. The RFU's official travel partner, British Airways,...
Tammy Beaumont: Lord's is a 'great place to play' but it's been 'far too long' since England's women played there
England and India will play the final ODI of the series at the Home of Cricket on Saturday, with India looking for a series whitewash. The last time England played at Lord's was in 2017, for the historic World Cup final, when they beat India to lift the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
