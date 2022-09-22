ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘My Little Mermaid is Black’ | Episode 86

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVWV3_0i5RFL9W00


Megan Thee Stallion chats with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton and discusses how she deals with backlash.  Also, Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ debut had the internet in shambles.  If you’re looking to take that next step with your bae, Lore’l and Eva break down important questions you need to ask first. Plus, how is it possible to give birth to a set of twins with different dads? Find out how this can happen and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  When is the right and wrong time to propose?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s officially Fall and the temperatures are cooling down. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Halle Bailey
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Set Change for Season 26 After Joy Behar Fall

Season 26 of The View kicked off Tuesday, September 6th, and viewers noted a humorous difference in the show’s set. Rather than the standard swivel chairs that typically adorn the stage, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest of the talk show’s panelists were seated upon much sturdier-looking white chairs. Lacking the capability to spin, each chair boasts four legs that are firmly planted on the stage floor.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Macy#Dm#Fall#Macys Com
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards

On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Betty White's personal property including jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, and awards to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills

The late great Betty White's personal property - estimated to be worth around $2M - will be auctioned off this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills. Among the 1,500 lots of the national treasure's belongings includes her jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sandra Choi on Outfitting Jimmy Choo’s Super Heroine, Y2K Nostalgia & the Lasting Legacy of Queen Elizabeth

Sandra Choi want to send a big message with her spring ’23 Jimmy Choo collection: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures of Manga and anime fiction, Choi said the new season is all about exaggerated proportions. “The height is higher, the length is bolder,” she said. “Sensory experiences are heightened, fantasy is pushed. It’s about living in a dream and dreaming up everything you want to be. If I’m given the right thing, I can actually go and do whatever I want.” Choi took the idea of the diamond — a brand emblem — into new territory this season with the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy