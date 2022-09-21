Read full article on original website
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
Photos: James Kwiecinski leads No. 2 Lincoln-Way East past No. 25 Bolingbrook
Lincoln-Way East passed another big test on Friday night. The No. 2 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings, the Griffins jumped out to an early lead and held off visiting No. 25 Bolingbrook in the second half for an impressive 42-32 victory. Running back James Kwiecinski led the ...
Miami (Ohio) stuns Northwestern on late FG
Graham Nicholson kicked a 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to give visiting Miami (Ohio) a 17-14 upset win
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser
CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest
BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
The Most Underrated Chicago Food, According To Chef Lamar Moore - Exclusive
What foods come to mind when you think of Chicago? Is it deep-dish pizza? Perhaps it's the classic Chicago-style hot dog covered in a million different toppings. If you're a food history buff, you might say brownies, which were invented in 1893 at Chicago's Palmer House Hotel (where you can still buy them, per Forbes).
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
ArchDaily
Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings Chicago, United States. Manufacturers : Bendheim, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Fritz Hansen, Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, dormakaba, ARIAKE, Arflex, Armstrong, Avenue Road, B&B Italia, BLÅ STATION, Barrett Roofs, Benjamin Moore, Bloomburg, Carl Hansen, Carlisle SynTec, Carnegie, Cassina, Concrete Collaborative, +35. Interior Designer : Gensler. Structural Engineer...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
wlsam.com
Governor Pat Quinn’s Thoughts on Chicago, Violence, and the Mayoral Race
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They talk about recent events in Chicago and whether or not Quinn is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor.
Chicago Journal
Pritzker bails on Daily Herald forum after parent company prints critical mailers
Governor JB Pritzker has bailed out of a candidate forum that was to be hosted by the Daily Herald, a suburban Chicago newspaper, after its parent company printed campaign mailers critical of his policies that were sent to Illinois residents and paid for by a conservative PAC. Days after some...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
