Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

HINSDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO