Naperville, IL

Pet pic of the week

Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
This week's cover

They've got spirit! - Seniors at Hinsdale Central High School showed the school who has the most school spirit - or at least who can express it the loudest - at Friday's pep rally to kick off homecoming. Activities continued this week in anticipation of Friday night's football game vs. Oak Park-River Forest, the parade Saturday morning and the dance Saturday night. For more homecoming coverage - including a lot at Hall of Fame inductees and reunions - turn to Pages 5, 7 and 19. (Jim Slonoff photo)
Instant replay

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off from the third tee while teammate Sarah Thornton chips onto the fourth green at Ruth Lake Country Club Sept. 15 during a match against visiting Downers Grove South. The Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 152-218. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Student athlete profile

I feel like I've been playing since elementary school. I actually started out playing beach volleyball because I have a cousin who plays professional beach volleyball in California. What do you enjoy most about it?. I think the team aspect. Everyone is so supportive and we're all super close. There's...
