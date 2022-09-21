Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield Gives Back to Hometown Through Playground Project
Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and her husband, Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield, are giving back to future generations through a new project - an inclusive park in the south suburbs. Thanks to a generous contribution made by the couple's Schofield Family Foundation, the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park...
ABC7 Anchor Mark Rivera to host National Association for Down Syndrome fashion show in Glen Ellyn
The National Association for Down Syndrome will hold its 17th annual fashion show, hosted by Mark Rivera.
nypressnews.com
Kenwood vs. Morgan Park high school football game ends with 18-20 players ejected after large post-game fight
One of Kenwood’s key players lost control of his emotions in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Morgan Park at Lane Stadium. He was overwhelmed by the pressure, by his team’s failure in a crucial moment and it all became too much. There were tears and screams and he was emotionally unable to continue playing.
wildcatchronicle.org
Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices
On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest
BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Father Tom’s welcome lives on
Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Back in the June 10 edition of the Greater Southwest News-Herald, we talked about the passing of the Rev. Tom Mescall, who would become the last pastor of St. Adrian Parish before it was combined with Queen of the Universe. In honor...
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
How did a Plainfield get a Max from 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration to float?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Plainfield, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.We've watched it over and over again on TikTok like millions of people online, and yet, we can't figure out how any of it is possible.It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" is hovering in midair. It's not a real person – it's a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.CBS 2's Jermont Terry went to see it all for himself Friday evening.Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, go big every year for...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media
"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media. Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos. Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as...
fox32chicago.com
Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru
AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
Daily Northwestern
Body found on Evanston Township High School field ruled a suicide
Content warning: this story contains mentions of suicide. Evanston’s medical examiner ruled that a deceased female found on the Evanston Township High School field Tuesday morning died by suicide. The Evanston Police Department said the 63-year-old female had no affiliation with ETHS, and there was no foul play involved....
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
