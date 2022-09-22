ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Fiddle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to fall in love with Fiddle! For this 5-year-old cat, music is the key to her happiness. Her foster family reports that singing songs makes Fiddle act extra cuddly (she really has an ear for Beyonce), and she will come running to be serenaded!She is a confident and independent cat who knows what she wants. Fiddle would prefer to be an only pet but could live with another mellow dog or cat that is respectful of her space.Fiddle has a medical condition that will need to be managed by her family, so her ideal home would be with experienced adopters. Fiddle is curious and loves to explore. She'll even sleep in your bed at night!Fiddle is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tiny but mighty! Lil’ dogs compete in Tiny Dog 500

CHICAGO – The expression “Tiny but mighty” takes on a new meaning this weekend. One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is hosting the 7th annual Tiny Dog 500 Race on Sunday September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2144 North Wood Street in Chicago. Dogs...
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’

Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
GENEVA, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue

Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
PALATINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
CBS Chicago

How did a Plainfield get a Max from 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration to float?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Plainfield, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.We've watched it over and over again on TikTok like millions of people online, and yet, we can't figure out how any of it is possible.It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" is hovering in midair. It's not a real person – it's a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.CBS 2's Jermont Terry went to see it all for himself Friday evening.Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, go big every year for...
PLAINFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
CHICAGO, IL
theforestscout.com

Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog

Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
wjol.com

Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy