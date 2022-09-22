Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
PAWS Pet of the Week: Fiddle
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to fall in love with Fiddle! For this 5-year-old cat, music is the key to her happiness. Her foster family reports that singing songs makes Fiddle act extra cuddly (she really has an ear for Beyonce), and she will come running to be serenaded!She is a confident and independent cat who knows what she wants. Fiddle would prefer to be an only pet but could live with another mellow dog or cat that is respectful of her space.Fiddle has a medical condition that will need to be managed by her family, so her ideal home would be with experienced adopters. Fiddle is curious and loves to explore. She'll even sleep in your bed at night!Fiddle is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
WGNtv.com
Tiny but mighty! Lil’ dogs compete in Tiny Dog 500
CHICAGO – The expression “Tiny but mighty” takes on a new meaning this weekend. One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is hosting the 7th annual Tiny Dog 500 Race on Sunday September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2144 North Wood Street in Chicago. Dogs...
positivelynaperville.com
Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’
Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue
Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Is Looking To Marry Hundreds Of Pups In October & There Will Be 'Dog Champagne'
In an effort to set a new Guinness World Record, the city of Geneva, IL, located 45 miles away from Chicago, is aiming to host the largest dog wedding ceremony this upcoming month of October, and hundreds of pups — and their pet parents — are invited. Diamonds...
How did a Plainfield get a Max from 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration to float?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Plainfield, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.We've watched it over and over again on TikTok like millions of people online, and yet, we can't figure out how any of it is possible.It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" is hovering in midair. It's not a real person – it's a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.CBS 2's Jermont Terry went to see it all for himself Friday evening.Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, go big every year for...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Community Lines Up for 12 Hours to Support Vandalized IL Bakery
Yes, everyone has the right to protest in this country. But, vandalizing a small business is taking it too far. Uprising Bakery, in Lake in the Hills, IL, recently faced backlash from certain members of their community after they held a Drag Brunch in their dining room. The situation was explained in a Tiktok from the bakery owner's mother:
IN THIS ARTICLE
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
theforestscout.com
Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog
Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Illinois
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex
A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
Need a ‘Tasty Lunch?’ Apparently, This is Illinois Best Sandwich Shop
Lunch seems to be the meal that gets the least amount of love, am I right?. People everywhere today will just eat a sandwich and call it a day. A lot of times, people don't even care where the sandwich comes from, just as long as they get lunch in, and move on to whatever's next.
'Empty the Shelters' 2022 offers reduced-fee adoptions, helping homeless pets find fur-ever homes
The goal is to assist overburdened animal shelters by helping deserving pets go "from kennels to the couches of loving homes."
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Comments / 0