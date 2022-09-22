Read full article on original website
thehinsdalean.com
Four to be inducted to HC Hall of Fame
The Hinsdale Central Hall of Fame will induct four new members tonight, Sept. 22, at its dinner at Ruth Lake Country Club. The annual event has taken place every year since the inaugural class was inducted in 1997. The Class of 2022 inductees are as follows. Douglas Newby. The 1970...
thehinsdalean.com
Student athlete profile
I feel like I've been playing since elementary school. I actually started out playing beach volleyball because I have a cousin who plays professional beach volleyball in California. What do you enjoy most about it?. I think the team aspect. Everyone is so supportive and we're all super close. There's...
thehinsdalean.com
Homecoming makes a comeback at Central
Organizers hope this year's Hinsdale Central Homecoming is bigger and better than ever. After homecoming was canceled two years ago due to COVID-19 and the outdoor dance planned for last year had to be moved inside, it's time to boost school spirit and get back to an epic experience, the juniors planning this year's event said.
thehinsdalean.com
Homecoming keeps class of '82 connected
Lisa Mussman Steele isn't about to let a few hundred miles stand between her and the chance to reconnect with her classmates from the Hinsdale Central High School Class of 1982. A resident of Asheville, N.C., Steele said she's never missed a reunion, and she won't miss the one planned for this weekend, either.
thehinsdalean.com
Instant replay
Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off from the third tee while teammate Sarah Thornton chips onto the fourth green at Ruth Lake Country Club Sept. 15 during a match against visiting Downers Grove South. The Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 152-218. (Jim Slonoff photos)
thehinsdalean.com
This week's cover
They've got spirit! - Seniors at Hinsdale Central High School showed the school who has the most school spirit - or at least who can express it the loudest - at Friday's pep rally to kick off homecoming. Activities continued this week in anticipation of Friday night's football game vs. Oak Park-River Forest, the parade Saturday morning and the dance Saturday night. For more homecoming coverage - including a lot at Hall of Fame inductees and reunions - turn to Pages 5, 7 and 19. (Jim Slonoff photo)
thehinsdalean.com
Club Central - HISPANIC STUDENT ASSOCIATION
Hinsdale Central senior Adriana Olaguez experienced some culture shock after transferring from East Leyden midway through high school. "(East Leyden) is more than 50 percent Latinos," said Olaguez, who is of Mexican heritage. "The transition to Central, I felt, was a big difference." The Hispanic Student Association at Central helped...
thehinsdalean.com
Thomas L. "Mickey" Ryan III
Thomas L. "Mickey" Ryan III, 83, of Oak Brook and Stuart, Fla., passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mickey was born in 1939 in Chicago. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mickey's exuberance and quiet generosity were his trademarks. He was an avid golfer and a fanatic of all things Notre Dame.
thehinsdalean.com
James Allen McHugh
James Allen McHugh, 80, died Sept. 18, 2022, after a short illness. Jim was born in 1942, in Chicago but spent most of his life residing and working in the west suburbs. He was known around Hinsdale for his longtime role as manager of Kramer Foods in Grant Square. He was also known as a tease and a jokester and for his willingness to share his extensive mechanical knowledge and tool resources to help family and friends with their repair/rehab projects. As the result of an autoimmune disease, Jim lost his eyesight in his later years but retained his upbeat personality and continued to use it to uplift family members facing their own health challenges.
thehinsdalean.com
John Marsh Wilhelm
John Marsh Wilhelm, 70, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. John was born in 1952 in Minneapolis to Charles and Maxine (Lindstrom) Wilhelm. He graduated from Ohio University in 1974 and enjoyed a career in insurance and finance. In retirement, John dedicated his time to several charitable organizations, including Catholic Charities of Chicago, Rotary Club of Chicago and A Safe Haven.
thehinsdalean.com
Dr. Rajan K. Raj
Dr. Rajan K. Raj, 83, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away at his Oak Brook home Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in 1939 Sri Lanka, immigrated to the United States and became a neurosurgeon after completing his residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr. Raj was an avid golfer and was...
thehinsdalean.com
Richard F. Roudebush
Richard Frederick “Dick” Roudebush, 76, of The Villages, Fla., a former longtime Hinsdale resident, passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Dick was born in 1945 in Hinsdale, the only child of Marshall and Lydia Roudebush. He attended Monroe School, graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in 1964 and attended college in Iowa.
thehinsdalean.com
Welcome fall, your charisma draws us in, and out
“It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!”. Happy Fall! Today is the autumnal equinox, ushering in a season — as the most famous resident of the Hundred Acre Wood so gleefully conveys — replete with delights.
thehinsdalean.com
Meeting roundup
Among other business at their Tuesday meeting, trustees:. • discussed parking changes at several locations in the village. Daily rates of $3 to $3.50 will be offered in the village lot, Highlands station, West Hinsdale and Chestnut. Commuter permits will no longer be limited to Hinsdale residents in main commuter lot. These and other changes will be up for a vote at the board’s Oct. 4 meeting.
thehinsdalean.com
Gerald Richard Johnson
Gerald "Jerry" Richard Johnson, 66, of Hinsdale passed away Sept. 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Camille A. Johnson, nee Konkolewski; his son, Michael Johnson; his mother, Helen Johnson; his brothers, Michael (Kathleen), Lawrence (Catherine Booth and the late Alicia) and Robert (Patricia); his mother-in-law, Sylviann Konkolewski; his sisters-in-law, Donna (the late Edwin) Ellefsen and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Jendryk; and many nieces and nephews.
thehinsdalean.com
Joyce Lee Kentra
Joyce Lee Kentra, nee Metz, 89, of Hinsdale died Sept. 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Kentra; and her daughter, baby Michelle Kentra. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Mark) Gralen, Dr. Elizabeth Kentra-Gorey, Cynthia (Phil) Clarke, Christopher (Pam) Kentra and Gregory (Kristin) Kentra; her grandchildren, Bigger Matt, Bridget, Claire, Erin, Aidan, Pearman, Charlie, Jason, Big Matt, Edward, Lily and Carolyn; and her sister, Linda (Cordell) King.
thehinsdalean.com
Hinsdale Falcons
It was a sun-splashed Sunday morning, a stark contrast to last week’s monsoon. game, as the Falcons hosted the unbeaten Plainfield Jr. Cats. Coach Hanson called this week a “true indicator of the team’s progress”. Teddy Ouimette got things started with a 68-yard touchdown dash with...
thehinsdalean.com
Historic preservation enters new era
Owners of historic homes in Hinsdale soon will have the opportunity to take advantage of relaxed zoning regulations and grant opportunities. The Hinsdale Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday to create a Historic Overlay District that includes much of the village and to offer various incentives to owners of historically significant structures.
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
thehinsdalean.com
Police beat
Hinsdale police distributed the following reports Sept. 20. Robert C. Young, 42, 7404 Tennessee Drive, Willowbrook, was arrested for felony unlawful use or possession of weapon by a convicted felon, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/loaded weapon/no FOID card, felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/loaded/no FCAA or FOID card at 10:46 p.m. Sept. 18 at Route 83 and Ogden Avenue. Young was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding and had a loaded handgun on his person, police reported. He was charged and taken to DuPage County Jail.
