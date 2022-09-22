James Allen McHugh, 80, died Sept. 18, 2022, after a short illness. Jim was born in 1942, in Chicago but spent most of his life residing and working in the west suburbs. He was known around Hinsdale for his longtime role as manager of Kramer Foods in Grant Square. He was also known as a tease and a jokester and for his willingness to share his extensive mechanical knowledge and tool resources to help family and friends with their repair/rehab projects. As the result of an autoimmune disease, Jim lost his eyesight in his later years but retained his upbeat personality and continued to use it to uplift family members facing their own health challenges.

HINSDALE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO