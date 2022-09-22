ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehinsdalean.com

Instant replay

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off from the third tee while teammate Sarah Thornton chips onto the fourth green at Ruth Lake Country Club Sept. 15 during a match against visiting Downers Grove South. The Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 152-218. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

This week's cover

They've got spirit! - Seniors at Hinsdale Central High School showed the school who has the most school spirit - or at least who can express it the loudest - at Friday's pep rally to kick off homecoming. Activities continued this week in anticipation of Friday night's football game vs. Oak Park-River Forest, the parade Saturday morning and the dance Saturday night. For more homecoming coverage - including a lot at Hall of Fame inductees and reunions - turn to Pages 5, 7 and 19. (Jim Slonoff photo)
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Title IX celebrates 50th anniversary

Carol Bobo was a rising Hinsdale Central senior in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law, requiring, among other things, equal opportunities for girls in high school and college athletics. "At Central, when it passed, they quickly put together a swim team and they did a little...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Plainfield, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Park Ridge, IL
City
Bloomingdale, IL
Hinsdale, IL
Sports
City
Lemont, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Fallapalooza

Enjoy live polka music and purchase authentic German Oktoberfest beer, bratwurst, sausages, pretzels with beer cheese and more. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo admission: $24.95, $19.95 for seniors 65 and over, $17.95 for ages 3 to 11, plus $15 parking. n Nature Detectives: Signs of Fall. Sept. 25.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy