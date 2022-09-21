Read full article on original website
Related
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Cross Country enjoys strong showing at Griak
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country earned a 12th-place finish among 30 teams in the Suzy Wilson Women's Maroon Race of the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday. In a race that featured nearly 400 athletes, Cheresa Bouley (35th, 23:45.6), Iris Guider (60th, 24:14.5) and Greta Freed (97th, 24:52.3) each finished in the top 100. Cambrie Kowal (117th, 25:09.7) and Lauren Sertich (137th, 25:24.1) closed out the Huskies' top-five.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer and SMSU Play to Tie
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (2-4-2, 1-2-2) and Southwest Minnesota State (0-3-5, 0-3-2) played to a 2-2 tie on Friday afternoon in Marshall, Minn. The Huskies scored a goal in the final 10 minutes of the game to keep from dropping the road match to the Mustangs.
scsuhuskies.com
Offense finds footing, No. 4 Huskies sweep (RV) Augustana
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball used a dominant second set to sweep (RV) Augustana on Saturday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall. Kenzie Foley led all scorers with 13 kills on .281 hitting, adding 10 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. Phebie Rossi hit .381 with 10 kills and five blocks while Linsey Rachel double-doubled with 12 kills and 10 digs.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 SCSU falls in three to No. 1 Wayne State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball dropped their first match of the season on Friday evening, dropping straight sets to No. 1 Wayne State at Halenbeck Hall. Phebie Rossi put away 10 kills on .280 hitting while Kenzie Foley added a 10-kill, 10-dig double-double. Linsey Rachel put down nine kills with 13 digs and a block. Makena Hollman remained efficient from the right pin, providing a 4-1-6 line to hit .500 in the match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scsuhuskies.com
Arvesen Sets Program Record for Career Victories
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – With last Friday's win over Winona State (2-0, Sept. 16), St. Cloud State Women's Soccer head coach Gretta Arvesen became the all-time winningest coach in program history with 59 career victories. Arvesen, who is currently in her ninth season after being hired ahead of the 2014 season, has a career coaching record of 59-57-21 and surpassed Becky Heiberger-McCabe's mark of 58-44-13 (2008-13).
Comments / 1