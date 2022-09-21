ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball dropped their first match of the season on Friday evening, dropping straight sets to No. 1 Wayne State at Halenbeck Hall. Phebie Rossi put away 10 kills on .280 hitting while Kenzie Foley added a 10-kill, 10-dig double-double. Linsey Rachel put down nine kills with 13 digs and a block. Makena Hollman remained efficient from the right pin, providing a 4-1-6 line to hit .500 in the match.

