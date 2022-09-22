ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

House fire reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Claiborne, LA
Webster Parish, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Webster Parish, LA
Government
County
Webster Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Claiborne Parish, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas one of four pilot states receiving funding under RIPE program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. In Arkansas, the pilot program will be implemented in Arkansas, Jefferson,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Fire damages apartment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New Barksdale gate nears completion

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Fix the roads, yes, but let's also redo construction from previous work

Your editorial on Sept. 13 certainly touched on an important aspect of providing the funding necessary for improving the sad shape of our roads in Louisiana. However, one of the underlying issues of our roads is the basic quality of the original construction. For whatever reason, we have some of the most poorly constructed roads to be found anywhere in the country.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Lottery ticket sales top $415,000 in county during August

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $415,669 in August, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $446,892 in July. According to the report, for August Columbia County had...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
STAMPS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up by two in Columbia County

COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia and Nevada counties on Saturday, and down in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,281. Total Active...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. 3 injured in deputy-involved crash. Updated:...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Don't put political signs on highway rights-of-way

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor....
ARKANSAS STATE

