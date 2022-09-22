ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
TENNESSEE STATE
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
CARS
Vice

Kia and Hyundai Are Being Sued Because Viral TikToks Showed How Easy It Is to Steal Their Cars

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Kia and Hyundai by three people who claim their cars were stolen as a result of the viral Kia Challenge on Tiktok, which dares mostly young teens to steal cars from those brands and has resulted in a huge increase in thefts. The lawsuit alleges the companies “blatantly value[d] profits over the safety and security of their customers,” and therefore its vehicles targeted, by not installing cheap but critical anti-theft devices all other cars have. It is the latest in a string of lawsuits against the companies relating to vehicle thefts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

Honda Admits Solid State Batteries Are Key To Affordable EVs

While EVs have moved the game forward considerably, there are still several issues hindering the mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles. Affordability remains the biggest roadblock, but technological advances will soon make this a thing of the past. Many automakers are looking to solid-state batteries as the way forward, and Honda...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers

Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
CARS
Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW Group Gen.Travel concept imagines a Level 5 self-driving car

What might private vehicle ownership look like in a world where driving is no longer necessary? Volkswagen Group, the world's biggest automaker by volume, is exploring just that with its Gen.Travel concept unveiled on Friday. The Gen.Travel is an electric vehicle with a self-driving system rated at Level 5 on...
CARS
US News and World Report

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: An In-Depth Look at a Conservative Redesign

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is so successful that the automaker is taking a somewhat conservative approach to its redesign. 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: An In-Depth Look at a Conservative Redesign. Everything We Know About the Redesigned GLC Compact SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is so successful hat the automaker could probably just leave...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Summer of Theft Creating Bad Publicity for Hyundai, Kia

Following an internet trend that proliferated on TikTok over the summer, there’s been an alleged surge of vehicle thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai products. The issue reportedly began with a video tutorial recorded in Milwaukee showing how to steal the cars by shoving a connected USB cable into a cracked-open ignition. But the resulting problem has spread to major cities across the country, often with rowdy teens – known as “ Kia Boyz” – taking random cars for little more than joy rides.
MILWAUKEE, WI

