Like all communities across the nation, in Santa Monica, many of us spend late August and September reacclimating our families to the new school year. Even if we do not share the immediate joy and responsibility of housing children in our homes, we are all spectators to the parade of students with bouncing backpacks spilling out of school buildings and the staccato progress of yellow school buses negotiating our city streets. This anticipatory school energy shakes the whole city awake from our summertime languor. It heralds new challenges and the potential for new successes. It stirs our own school memories and awakens us to a renewal of expectations, a new cycle of learning and growth.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO