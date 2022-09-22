Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
thehinsdalean.com
Instant replay
Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off from the third tee while teammate Sarah Thornton chips onto the fourth green at Ruth Lake Country Club Sept. 15 during a match against visiting Downers Grove South. The Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 152-218. (Jim Slonoff photos)
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
thereporteronline.net
Bridgeview Sports Dome
A full-size, artificial grass soccer field that complies with MLS standards is housed in the Village of Bridgeview Sports Dome, a multipurpose air-supported building. Soccer, softball, football, lacrosse, and other sports for kids and adults can all be played on the divided field!. In order to give athletes a secure,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riversider makes dream appearance on ‘Jeopardy’
Riverside resident Kathy May got to live out a long held dream this summer, appearing on the TV game show “Jeopardy.” Although the show was recorded on Aug. 2, it did not air until Sept. 12. It was the first show of the new season and the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
What are the best gyms in Chicago for the money?
Not fitness classes, just classic free-weight gyms. Used to be a member of FFC, but it got to be too pricey. XSport has sooo many bad reviews about ripping off members, locker break-ins, etc. Want to find a new gym to go to but don’t know where.
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
IN THIS ARTICLE
firstsportz.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race
NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’
LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5.
Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest
BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
thehinsdalean.com
Hinsdale Falcons
It was a sun-splashed Sunday morning, a stark contrast to last week’s monsoon. game, as the Falcons hosted the unbeaten Plainfield Jr. Cats. Coach Hanson called this week a “true indicator of the team’s progress”. Teddy Ouimette got things started with a 68-yard touchdown dash with...
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
thereporteronline.net
Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220
In the years between 1944 and 1945, local Second World War veterans organized Johnson-Phelps VFW Post #5220, which later gained an official charter. The group first met at the Oaklawn Public Library, then they hosted events at Brandt’s Dug-Out. The Post relocated to its present home at 52nd Avenue...
Huntley Fall Fest, Fright Fest and More: 10 Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago
As the days get shorter and chillier, events in and around Chicago are itching to ring in the fall season. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Comments / 0