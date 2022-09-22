ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

thehinsdalean.com

Instant replay

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off from the third tee while teammate Sarah Thornton chips onto the fourth green at Ruth Lake Country Club Sept. 15 during a match against visiting Downers Grove South. The Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 152-218. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Bridgeview Sports Dome

A full-size, artificial grass soccer field that complies with MLS standards is housed in the Village of Bridgeview Sports Dome, a multipurpose air-supported building. Soccer, softball, football, lacrosse, and other sports for kids and adults can all be played on the divided field!. In order to give athletes a secure,...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riversider makes dream appearance on ‘Jeopardy’

Riverside resident Kathy May got to live out a long held dream this summer, appearing on the TV game show “Jeopardy.” Although the show was recorded on Aug. 2, it did not air until Sept. 12. It was the first show of the new season and the first...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Hinsdale, IL
California State
Illinois Sports
Hinsdale, IL
firstsportz.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race

NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5. 
LONG GROVE, IL
WGN TV

Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest

BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
BERWYN, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale Falcons

It was a sun-splashed Sunday morning, a stark contrast to last week’s monsoon. game, as the Falcons hosted the unbeaten Plainfield Jr. Cats. Coach Hanson called this week a “true indicator of the team’s progress”. Teddy Ouimette got things started with a 68-yard touchdown dash with...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Fairfield is a sweet, 9-month-old boy who is ready to be done with shelter life. He and his siblings came here from Texas on a lifesaving flight with the shelter's transport partner, Dog Is My CoPilot. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220

In the years between 1944 and 1945, local Second World War veterans organized Johnson-Phelps VFW Post #5220, which later gained an official charter. The group first met at the Oaklawn Public Library, then they hosted events at Brandt’s Dug-Out. The Post relocated to its present home at 52nd Avenue...
OAK LAWN, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE

