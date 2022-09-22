ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
EWN

Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022

Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
CoinTelegraph

Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first

Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Miners Don’t Exist — But Bitcoin Validators Do

This is an opinion editorial by Doc Sharp, a bitcoin product designer currently funded by Spiral to contribute to various bitcoin FOSS projects. It's not a stretch of truth to anyone who's been around the digital assets space for a while that almost every project, except the industry’s magnum opus bitcoin, succeeds in constructing effective public relations to sell their decentralized only in name (DINO) project. This is no surprise as the tens of billions raised over the past several years had to go somewhere, and it definitely did not go to building new innovative technology.
Hackernoon

The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases

Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
TechCrunch

Arjun Sethi’s crypto derivatives protocol Nibiru raises maiden funding at $100M valuation

Tribe Capital, Republic Crypto and Kraken invested in the seed round, a source said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. Sethi co-founded the startups with four industry veterans — including Sankha Banerjee, formerly with Credence Capital and Binance; and Boris Revsin, who co-founded Republic Capital. Nibiru has attracted nearly two dozen contributors from firms including Meta, Reddit, JP Morgan and Yahoo, an investor deck obtained by TechCrunch showed.
Gizmodo

The IRS Is Probing (Another) Major Crypto Broker for Possible Tax Evaders

Another day, another crypto scandal. The Southern District of New York has authorized the IRS to dig into the records of (should be) U.S. taxpayers who are customers of the crypto broker SFOX. The new IRS summons is specifically targeting M.Y. Safra Bank, a New York-based financial institution which offers SFOX users cash-deposit bank accounts.
TechCrunch

A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance

The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS

