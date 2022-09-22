ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-22

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lid1A_0i5RA2DV00
Public Meeting for September 22

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 18:42:30

Incident is 51% contained.

 Today an incoming weather system will produce rain, thunderstorms, and winds later in the day with potential for rocks and debris flow entering the roadways due to fire damaged landscapes. Heavy equipment is being positioned to aid in debris removal. Firefighters are working to expose hot spots in order to take advantage of incoming rains that will assist in fire suppression.Crews along with heavy equipment will continue chipping and snag removal operations on the 300 and Ridge Roads. Work will continue along the power line removing logs and other potential hazards. The fire area will be monitored by ground and drones to locate heat sources. Firefighters and heavy equipment operators will be working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement suppression repair operations. Suppression repair objectives are to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions. Firefighters will be shuttled across the river South-South-West of North Fork for suppression repair.

  

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTRE_0i5RA2DV00
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287O6Y_0i5RA2DV00
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG03o_0i5RA2DV00
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUZr7_0i5RA2DV00
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnceS_0i5RA2DV00
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ioVi_0i5RA2DV00
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHmu4_0i5RA2DV00
Fire effects around UP Lake from the air on 9/16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkkfl_0i5RA2DV00
Aerial views of Div M on SE side of the fire 9/16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYQou_0i5RA2DV00
Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysaqO_0i5RA2DV00
Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT3CT_0i5RA2DV00
Down trees over powerlines. (Michael De Fries)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Heavy Equipment#Thunderstorms#Stevesullivan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

400
Followers
247
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy