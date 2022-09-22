Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-22

Public Meeting for September 22

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 18:42:30

Incident is 51% contained.

Today an incoming weather system will produce rain, thunderstorms, and winds later in the day with potential for rocks and debris flow entering the roadways due to fire damaged landscapes. Heavy equipment is being positioned to aid in debris removal. Firefighters are working to expose hot spots in order to take advantage of incoming rains that will assist in fire suppression.Crews along with heavy equipment will continue chipping and snag removal operations on the 300 and Ridge Roads. Work will continue along the power line removing logs and other potential hazards. The fire area will be monitored by ground and drones to locate heat sources. Firefighters and heavy equipment operators will be working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement suppression repair operations. Suppression repair objectives are to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions. Firefighters will be shuttled across the river South-South-West of North Fork for suppression repair.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919

Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920

Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18

Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17

Fire effects around UP Lake from the air on 9/16

Aerial views of Div M on SE side of the fire 9/16

Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16

