Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-22

Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 18:48:03

Incident is 100% contained.

Today an incoming weather system will produce rain, thunderstorms, and winds later in the day with potential for rocks and debris flow entering the roadways due to fire damaged landscapes. Heavy equipment is being positioned to aid in debris removal. Yesterday’s reconnaissance of the Owl Fire showed minimal heat, and it will be monitored by air. Being 100% contained, transfer of the Owl Fire back to the Forest will occur at 6 PM this evening.

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17

Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17

Pacer the Boat Dog

Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022

Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness