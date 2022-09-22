ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-22

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Izf6r_0i5RA0S300
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 18:48:03

Incident is 100% contained.

 Today an incoming weather system will produce rain, thunderstorms, and winds later in the day with potential for rocks and debris flow entering the roadways due to fire damaged landscapes. Heavy equipment is being positioned to aid in debris removal.  Yesterday’s reconnaissance of the Owl Fire showed minimal heat, and it will be monitored by air. Being 100% contained, transfer of the Owl Fire back to the Forest will occur at 6 PM this evening. 

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uxbxe_0i5RA0S300
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMPcR_0i5RA0S300
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv1e6_0i5RA0S300
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbEu8_0i5RA0S300
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjEHj_0i5RA0S300
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vFEV_0i5RA0S300
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwg5t_0i5RA0S300
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN1gL_0i5RA0S300
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSZNC_0i5RA0S300
Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSpeg_0i5RA0S300
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Z4Ib_0i5RA0S300
Crews Hiking into Owl Fire to Prep Lines

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.

After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Thunderstorms#The Owl Fire#Forest#Owl Aerial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Wake Up Wyoming

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

400
Followers
247
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy