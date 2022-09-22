Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.
Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance
Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend
Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Surges, supports, and everything untold amid upcoming Vasil upgrade
With the Cardano [ADA] Vasil hard fork billed for 22 September, quite a few interesting things have been happening. Few weeks after its launch, Aada, a lending protocol on the Cardano mainnet, increased in a way no one could have predicted. According to DeFiLlama, Aada had contributed a whopping $219...
ambcrypto.com
What Cardano [ADA] holders can expect after Vasil upgrade
In a Twitter post, on 21 September, Input Output Hong Kong(IOHK) confirmed that Cardano is ready for the upgrade. According to the Cardano team, the upgrade is currently active due to the simultaneous achievement of all three “critical mass indications.”. According to the tweet, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges, or more...
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
ambcrypto.com
Bankrupt lender Voyager gets top bids by these heavyweights
According to those with knowledge of the situation, FTX and Binance have offered the highest offers for the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd., VYGVQ -5.89%, but neither offer has yet been approved, Wall Street Journal reported. As per the sources, the current offer from Binance is around...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s ongoing price plunge can be a result of this ‘ghost from ETH’s past’
Ethereum’s [ETH] circulating supply has dropped considerable since the much-awaited Merge. According to data from ultra sound money, the supply of the leading altcoin has increased by just 5,000 and an annualized inflation rate of 0.19% since 15 September. Data from the same source revealed that if a PoW...
ambcrypto.com
ETH’s upsetting post-Merge performance could have a lot do with this one factor
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin witnessed a major rejection near the $1,420 mark as of 22 September. ETH went down by over 20% in a week despite the Merge hype. There further remained a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Various narratives such as “sell the news” began surfacing soon after the Merge went live.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details
Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
ambcrypto.com
What Ethereum [ETH] traders can expect from Q4
Ethereum has been in the heat of discussion on social media following the release of the Merge last week. However, everything has not gone according to plan as ETH prices have dropped below $1,350. In fact, Ether’s weekly losses are now at more than 17% according to CoinMarketCap. But anonymous...
ambcrypto.com
Can Shiba Inu [SHIB] keep calm despite declining DeFi, NFT volume
Shiba Inu has once again topped the list of whale’s interest. This interest may have been prompted by Shiba Inu’s efforts to build on the metaverse. However, Shiba Inu hasn’t been able to perform well in the NFT and DeFi market. Can whales really help SHIB?. In...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…
Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Will SOL enter Q4 in the green light? These reasons may convince you…
Solana [SOL] wasn’t at its best last week as it registered a more than 8% decline in its value. Though the current bearish market condition was a factor that led to this result, there were several metrics that also played a role in this recent decline. At the time...
