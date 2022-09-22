ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.

Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance

Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
MARKETS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles

Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend

Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Surges, supports, and everything untold amid upcoming Vasil upgrade

With the Cardano [ADA] Vasil hard fork billed for 22 September, quite a few interesting things have been happening. Few weeks after its launch, Aada, a lending protocol on the Cardano mainnet, increased in a way no one could have predicted. According to DeFiLlama, Aada had contributed a whopping $219...
TECHNOLOGY
ambcrypto.com

What Cardano [ADA] holders can expect after Vasil upgrade

In a Twitter post, on 21 September, Input Output Hong Kong(IOHK) confirmed that Cardano is ready for the upgrade. According to the Cardano team, the upgrade is currently active due to the simultaneous achievement of all three “critical mass indications.”. According to the tweet, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges, or more...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bankrupt lender Voyager gets top bids by these heavyweights

According to those with knowledge of the situation, FTX and Binance have offered the highest offers for the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd., VYGVQ -5.89%, but neither offer has yet been approved, Wall Street Journal reported. As per the sources, the current offer from Binance is around...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

ETH’s upsetting post-Merge performance could have a lot do with this one factor

Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin witnessed a major rejection near the $1,420 mark as of 22 September. ETH went down by over 20% in a week despite the Merge hype. There further remained a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Various narratives such as “sell the news” began surfacing soon after the Merge went live.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details

Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

What Ethereum [ETH] traders can expect from Q4

Ethereum has been in the heat of discussion on social media following the release of the Merge last week. However, everything has not gone according to plan as ETH prices have dropped below $1,350. In fact, Ether’s weekly losses are now at more than 17% according to CoinMarketCap. But anonymous...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can Shiba Inu [SHIB] keep calm despite declining DeFi, NFT volume

Shiba Inu has once again topped the list of whale’s interest. This interest may have been prompted by Shiba Inu’s efforts to build on the metaverse. However, Shiba Inu hasn’t been able to perform well in the NFT and DeFi market. Can whales really help SHIB?. In...
ANIMALS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…

Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
