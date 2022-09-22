Read full article on original website
Related
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Sen. Paul, conservatives warn of ‘violent consequences’ of Biden rhetoric following death of North Dakota teen
Conservatives on social media and on Capitol Hill are pointing to heated rhetoric from President Biden following a killing in North Dakota that left a teenager dead following a reported political disagreement. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was killed on Sunday in North Dakota after 41-year-old Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
Washington Examiner
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow
Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'That's a ridiculous comparison': Karine Jean-Pierre snaps back at Fox News' Peter Doocy for grilling her on why she said Trump 'stole' the 2016 election - after Biden's MAGA Republican speeches
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a testy exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Tuesday after the journalist asked her if she believes Donald Trump stole the 2016 election. Doocy was pressing Jean-Pierre amid GOP-led outrage over President Joe Biden's repeat attacks against 'MAGA Republicans,' the pro-Donald...
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Josh Barro slams Gavin Newsom as 'gross and embarrassing,' says 'sleazy' governor will never be president
Former Business Insider editor Josh Barro hates the idea of Gavin Newsom running for president, and thinks the California governor’s recent attempts at national media attention are both "gross and cheap." In a new article from his website, entitled "Gavin Newsom Is Gross and Embarrassing and Will Never Be...
Comments / 0