Presidential Election

Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow

Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
HuffPost

As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged

President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Daily Mail

'That's a ridiculous comparison': Karine Jean-Pierre snaps back at Fox News' Peter Doocy for grilling her on why she said Trump 'stole' the 2016 election - after Biden's MAGA Republican speeches

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a testy exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Tuesday after the journalist asked her if she believes Donald Trump stole the 2016 election. Doocy was pressing Jean-Pierre amid GOP-led outrage over President Joe Biden's repeat attacks against 'MAGA Republicans,' the pro-Donald...
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
