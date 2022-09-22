Some things take time...

One of the most outstanding curiosities in the accounts of the life of Jesus are the numerous occasions when Jesus had clearly presented Himself as the Christ, yet sternly ordered believers to maintain the secret of His identification.

I count at least seven such recordings in the Bible and all but one immediately followed some event of miraculous healing brought about by Jesus (restoring sight to the blind, healing a leper, exorcising a demon, raising a child from the dead, etc.).

When Bible students contrast this admonition from Jesus to the many times His followers are commanded to publicize the Gospel, they are confronted with what appears to be a major contradiction.

A number of theories have been proposed beginning with William Wrede, who first brought this to the public’s attention in 1901. His simple solution was that these sayings on the part of Christ were not historical.

Many Bible scholars reacted to his opinion and quickly chimed into the fray with their own theories - it was a misinterpretation, Jesus was avoiding a celebrity status or He was engineering His own timing as to when to go to the cross and the Gospel cannot be understood apart from the cross. You also may have your own explanation.

I have mine and it returned to the forefront of my thoughts when I remembered a totally unrelated event which occurred on today’s date, Sept. 22 in 1792. On that day the French Revolutionary government forced their French Republican Calendar upon their own citizens. Allow me a few words of explanation.

As it signifies by using the term ‘republic,’ the major concept of the new government was to do away with levels of class and privilege and place the government in the hands of the people. Everyone was to be equal, including women, and there was to be a strict separation of church and state.

The vast majority of these changes were exceedingly positive and way ahead of their time. Coinage, paper money, weights and measuring systems, public education, everything even their calendars, were conformed to this goal almost overnight.

The trouble confronting the new government was that people need time to assimilate new behaviors and ideas, even when they are ideals. They may wholeheartedly agree with the goal of an abstract thought, but have too great a difficulty in adjusting their behaviors and habits (“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks!”)

The new calendar and its ideals lasted a mere 13 years. In the end, many of the same people who had stormed the Bastille fighting for change took up arms against the revolutionary government. With too much change too quickly, many of their great ideas were soon abandoned.

And today we do not have a calendar based upon the metric system free of the influence of religious holidays. This same truth is applicable even in societal corrections that are long over due. The efforts setting aright of social wrongs become upheavals at which populations rebel because changes to be effective require time to assimilate.

This age in which we now live is especially addicted to such a contradiction of life. It might appropriately be labeled the Immediate Generation.

From our meals to diets to medical remedies and education we crave instantaneous solutions. Thus we have fast food restaurants, pain relievers that act immediately, diet supplements that enable one to see the “fat melt away” and diplomas which you can simply get through the mail.

This behavior can also reflected in our spiritual lives when we desire immediate “religion” as opposed to years of Bible study, lives of devotion and faithful living through all the tempests of life.

There are important lessons in life, certainly the spiritual life, that not only take time, but must be lived in order to be absorbed into one’s living. No doubt being delivered from some diabolical impairment would be a wonderful physical, emotional and spiritual experience. But I think Jesus was cautioning His listeners that there was even more commitment to the spiritual life.