Martin County, NC

Juvenile arrested for carrying firearm

By Thadd White Group Editor
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSTON - A tip led officers to make an arrest at Riverside High School Friday.

Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said an anonymous tip led deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Williamston Police Department to the high school.

Robinson said a juvenile was taken into custody after a search of a vehicle, initiated with school administrators as part of Martin County Schools policy. The search of the vehicle led to a weapon being recovered.

The juvenile was charged with bringing a firearm onto the school campus.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile hearing on Wednesday morning.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and no further information will be released at this time.

#Riverside High School
Williamston, NC
