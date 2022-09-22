Riverside volleyball falls to Perquimans

HERTFORD - In a matchup of the two remaining volleyball teams unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday Perquimans didn’t skip a beat.

The Lady Pirates did again what they have done to most opponents so far this season with a quick sweep of the Riverside Lady Knights to take sole possession of first place.

Perquimans took care of Riverside in a 25-6, 25-14, 25-6 fashion in its home gym.

The Lady Pirates (9-1, 6-0 FRC) pulled away quickly in the first set after the teams exchanged the first two points of the night as Perquimans rattled off six straight with Victoria Williamson back to serve for a 7-1 lead.

Riverside (9-4, 5-1 FRC) called a timeout and got the next point on an out-of-bounds kill attempt by the Lady Pirates, but Perquimans kept rolling with another unanswered stretch of six points and a lead of 13-2.

Perquimans then had a 5-0 run with an ace from Eby Scaff and kills from Williamson, Ashlynn Ward and Lilly Winslow to make it 19-4 as it had no trouble closing out the set.

The home team had an even better start in the second set with a 5-0 lead on a couple aces from Maddie Chaulk and a kill from Williamson before a bump from Riveriside’s Jailyn Rondeau found Perquimans’ side of the floor for the Lady Knights’ first point of set two.

The Lady Pirates used another 5-0 stretch to go up 13-3, but Riverside had its most evenly-played stretch of Tuesday from then until the end of the set as it had nine of the next 19 points before the set was over.

Peyton Lane and Melaina Blount both had a couple kills, while Katie Cargile had an ace in that time for the Lady Knights.

Still, too many unforced errors helped Perquimans clinch the set with a big block from Daven Brabble in the mix and a Marleigh Cooper kill to end it.

In the third set, the Lady Pirates jumped out in front again with a 4-0 lead thanks to a kill and block from Williamson and another kill from Brabble.

Brabble, Scaff and Cooper had three consecutive kills followed by a Brabble ace for four straight to make it 9-3 before the longest and final unanswered stretch came for the Lady Pirates.

With a 14-6 lead, Winslow went back to serve for Perquimans and she served for the remainder of the match as the Lady Pirates went on an 11-0 run to finish the sweep.

The run featured a Winslow block to begin it, kills from Brabble and Williamson, a Brabble block and a Williamson push that hit the Lady Knights’ side of the floor for the final point of the night.