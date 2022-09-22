ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
AM 1490 WDBQ

An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark

Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Pain Eases at Pump, But Inflation Remains High for Most Goods

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon report updated numbers related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). But, of course, this will be followed by a Wall Street reaction and the typical politician and media frenzy to spin the numbers for political advantage for a few days following the CPI update.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Which State Has the Most Oath Keepers on ADL Leaked Data Report?

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released an extensive report linked to leaked Oath Keeper membership data from coast to coast. The information identifies whether specific people are engaged in public service-related professions in each state, including midwest states such as Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The ADL is an international Jewish...
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17

As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

