scitechdaily.com
Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Docks to Space Station – New Crew Begins Six-Month Mission
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) at 1:06 p.m. EDT (10:06 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, September 21. The hatches between the International Space Station and the newly arrived Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft officially...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Waves Off Upcoming Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch, Prepares for Rollback
NASA is forgoing an Artemis I launch opportunity on Tuesday, September 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian. During a meeting this morning, September 24, teams decided to stand down on preparing for the Tuesday launch date to allow them...
NASA's DART asteroid-impact mission will be a key test of planetary defense
When the DART spacecraft impacts the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26 in a test of our planetary defenses, it will be a continuation of work that started decades ago.
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Watch NASA's Mars Perseverance rover scientists discuss its first 18 months on Red Planet today
NASA plans a briefing Thursday (Sept. 15) to discuss the Perseverance Mars rover's findings so far. You can watch the briefing live at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT).
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
James Webb, Hubble space telescopes will try to watch DART asteroid impact
When NASA's DART mission slams itself into an asteroid called Dimorphos, three different science spacecraft will be trying to watch the action.
Why ground-based telescopes are key to DART asteroid-smashing mission's success
For NASA's DART spacecraft, the drama happens in space, but mission success relies on telescopes back on Earth.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Develop a Better, Less Toxic Type of Rice
The duplication of a transporter gene reduces toxic cadmium accumulation in rice without harming quality or yield, according to the researchers. Rice is a staple food for almost half of the world’s population. However, compared to other cereals like barley and wheat, it absorbs more cadmium from the soil. According to reports, rice accounts for 40–65% of our total dietary consumption of the toxic heavy metal cadmium. People who consume cadmium-contaminated rice face a significant danger to their health since excessive cadmium consumption is linked to conditions like Itai-itai disease.
China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system
China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
On This Day In Space: Sept. 24, 2014: India's 1st Mars mission reaches orbit
On Sept. 24, 2014, India's first interplanetary mission entered into orbit around Mars!
Phys.org
JPSS-2 begins launch processing
Preparations are looking up for the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite. On behalf of NOAA, NASA develops and builds the instruments, spacecraft, and ground system, and launches the satellites, which NOAA operates. Technicians recently lifted the satellite to a stand inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. On board are four advanced instruments that will measure weather and climate conditions on Earth. Launch is targeted for Nov. 1 atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3.
China wants to probe Uranus and Jupiter with 2 spacecraft on one rocket
China is planning an ambitious two-for-one shot to the outer planets with a pair of spacecraft to launch for Jupiter and Uranus around 2030. The mission will be named Tianwen 4 and will see a larger probe destined for Jupiter and smaller spacecraft to be sent to make a flyby of distant Uranus.
itechpost.com
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Gears Up for Its Closest Flyby of Jupiter’s Europa
NASA has sent many space probes to study things beyond our exosphere. The nearing flyby of the Juno spacecraft is arguably one of the most significant missions for NASA as it will fly extremely close to Europa, one of Jupiter's 80 moons. Juno was launched on Aug. 5, 2011, and...
Astronomy.com
NASA's DART spacecraft is about to slam into an asteroid
Move over, Bruce Willis. Your asteroid-deflecting services — dramatically portrayed in Armageddon — are no longer needed. At least, we hope so. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft is set to impact the tiny asteroid Dimorphos on Monday (Sept. 26) at 7:14 P.M. EDT. This...
scitechdaily.com
How Do Rare Earth Elements Form? Scientists Create Synthetic Rocks To Find Out
New light has been shed on the formation of increasingly precious rare earth elements (REEs) by researchers from Trinity College Dublin. They accomplished this by creating synthetic rocks and testing their responses to varying environmental conditions. REEs are used in many electronic devices and green energy technologies, including everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.
scitechdaily.com
A New, Disposable Paper Battery Has Been Developed
The battery is water-activated and could be applied to a broad range of single-use electronic devices. A proof-of-concept study published in the journal Scientific Reports outlines a water-activated disposable paper battery. According to the scientists, it could be used to power a broad variety of low-power, single-use disposable electronics, such as smart labels for tracking items, environmental sensors, and medical diagnostic devices, thereby minimizing their environmental impact.
scitechdaily.com
Success! NASA’s Artemis Moon Rocket Passes Critical Cryogenic Demonstration Test
Artemis I Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has confirmed all objectives have been met for the cryogenic demonstration test, and teams are now proceeding with critical safing activities and preparations for draining the rocket’s tanks. After encountering a hydrogen leak in a cavity in the tail service mast umbilical early in the loading process, engineers were able to troubleshoot the issue and proceed with the planned activities.
scitechdaily.com
Listen to Space Rocks Crash Into Mars – Recorded by NASA’s InSight Lander
NASA’s InSight “Hears” Its First Meteoroid Impacts on Mars. SEIS, the Mars lander’s seismometer, has picked up vibrations from four separate impacts in the past two years. NASA’s InSight lander has detected seismic waves from four space rocks that crashed on Mars in 2020 and 2021....
James Webb Space Telescope turns its high-tech ‘eyes’ on Mars
NASA reports that because Mars is so close, the red planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of both visible light (which human eyes can see) and the infrared light that the James Webb Space Telescopes is designed to detect.
