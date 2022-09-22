Read full article on original website
Related
beverlyhills.org
Four Suspects Arrested in Connection to an Overnight Beverly Hills Residential Burglary Attempt
Four Suspects Arrested in Connection to an Overnight Beverly Hills Residential Burglary Attempt. Beverly Hills, Calif. – Four suspects were arrested for an attempted residential burglary Saturday night in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. SYNOPSIS. Last night, at approximately 8:31 p.m., Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to...
Comments / 0