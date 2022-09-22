Therese Coffey announced a £500 million adult social care discharge fund for the coming winter on Thursday, 22 September.Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the funding will improve ambulance response times and free up beds in hospitals across the UK.The Health Secretary also noted a “shortage of carers across the country,” and said that £15m will go toward international recruitment campaigns this year to fill the empty positions.Ms Coffee said the new plans will act as a “downpayment” in the “rebalancing of funding” across health and social care.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKProtesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continueFox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family

