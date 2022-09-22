Read full article on original website
NHS crisis: Therese Coffey announces £500m adult social care discharge fund
Therese Coffey announced a £500 million adult social care discharge fund for the coming winter on Thursday, 22 September.Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the funding will improve ambulance response times and free up beds in hospitals across the UK.The Health Secretary also noted a “shortage of carers across the country,” and said that £15m will go toward international recruitment campaigns this year to fill the empty positions.Ms Coffee said the new plans will act as a “downpayment” in the “rebalancing of funding” across health and social care.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKProtesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continueFox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health
Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland
The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules
A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
Urgent action plan launched at Covid care home
A care home at the centre of the worst Covid outbreak in the Scottish Borders has been further criticised by government inspectors. In May and June, 2020, eight elderly residents at Saltgreens in Eyemouth died from the virus. Members of staff were later disciplined over alleged lockdown breaches, and inspectors...
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
Cost of living: Derry rally hears people are facing an emergency
A rally in Londonderry has been told that people urgently need help to deal with the rising cost of living. The demonstration in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon was organised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy. The Sinn Féin councillor said she wanted to highlight the...
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
UK government faces court challenge over ‘Frankenchickens’
Hearing granted for Humane League, which says use of fast-growing chickens breaches welfare rules
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes
Labour has pledged to recruit care workers by guaranteeing fair pay, workers’ rights and appropriate training under a National Care Service as it claimed “too many private equity firms are failing” in their duties to residents.The party said its research into ratings by the care watchdog had shown around 13% of private equity-owned care homes are not providing good levels of care.Labour pointed to a review of Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings at the end of June this year, which it said showed that percentage had received the “requires improvement” rating.Should it get into power, the party has vowed to...
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
We need resilient health systems to address the dual crisis of infectious and chronic diseases
With our health systems strained by the concurrent outbreaks of monkeypox, polio and COVID-19, chronic diseases are not receiving the attention they deserve. But as we continue to face ongoing infectious disease threats, we need to build resilient health systems that are equipped to face both public health emergencies and ongoing population health challenges.
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
Billingham Quorn workers to strike for eight days in pay row
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to walk out for eight days in a row over their pay. More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production site in Billingham will strike on 30 September and from 1 to 8 October, the Unite union said. A four per...
National insurance increase will be reversed from 6 November, says Kwasi Kwarteng – as it happened
The chancellor says the move will save 28m people £330 on average next year
Muckamore inquiry: Mother 'has no trust' in hospital care
The mother of a 23-year-old man has told the public inquiry into abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital that she has "no confidence or trust" in the care her son receives. She was speaking on Wednesday during the first full public session of the inquiry since the summer recess. In other...
Backlash over NHS rescue plan: Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says service needs more staff NOT targets - as Therese Coffey promises to meet four-hour A&E target, introduce two-week maximum wait for GP appointment and free-up 7,000 more beds this winter
Therese Coffey's NHS rescue plan was today accused of being too focused on targets and ignoring the staffing crisis. The new Health Secretary announced an 'ABCD' strategy in the Commons to fix the crises plaguing ambulances, backlogs, care homes, doctors and dentists. It includes an 'expectation' for every patient to...
Unboxed festival: Watchdog urged to investigate £120m 'waste of money'
The chair of an influential parliamentary committee has called for an investigation into an arts festival that has cost taxpayers £120m. Unboxed was announced in 2018 by then Prime Minister Theresa May and was soon dubbed the Festival of Brexit. In a letter to the National Audit Office (NAO),...
