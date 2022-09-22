ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Beacon

MassCann hosts 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally

The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hosted its 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally in the Boston Common Saturday, known by most attendees as “HempFest.”. Originally, the coalition’s mission was to legalize the growth and sale of cannabis products. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana use nearly six years ago, Averyl Andrade, president of MassCann, and others say the fight isn’t over.
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Berkeley Beacon

‘No one is underqualified’: first-year jumps head-on into local politics

First-year and political communications major Angus Abercrombie is running to represent Precinct 8 in Belmont, MA, at its biannual town meeting. He announced his first political campaign via Twitter in August. In Belmont, a Boston suburb of about 26,000 people, each precinct must vote for 12 candidates out of 36...
Berkeley Beacon

Bright Lights releases fall 2022 program

The Bright Lights film series, presented by Emerson’s visual and media arts department, recently announced its fall 2022 lineup, with the first screenings taking place on Sept. 22. The chosen films hope to shed light on various social justice issues through documentary lenses and narrative storytelling. The series strives...
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball sweeps Rivier, extends winning streak to 3

The Emerson women’s volleyball team claimed victory against the Rivier Raiders on Wednesday night, improving to 7-1 overall following their third sweep in a row. One week removed from their first loss of the season to MIT, the Lions returned to their winning ways, not dropping a set along the way.
