Notre Dame, IN

GAME THREAD | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame (1-2) at North Carolina (3-0) Kenan Stadium | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC | North Carolina -1.5 | O/U: 55.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule. Notre Dame’s season took a turn in week two when Marshall left Notre Dame Stadium with a victory and now the Irish sit at another tipping point in Chapel Hill. The Fighting Irish will leave North Carolina 2-2 or 1-3 and there is a significant difference between the two.
Notre Dame Passing Game Can Get Aggressive Against North Carolina

There is little question Notre Dame’s offense is where Tommy Rees wants it to be as the Fighting Irish enter week four. The offense has lacked a true identity and to make life more challenging, Rees lost starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the year in week two. Enter North...
2025 DL Michael Thacker Enjoys First Notre Dame Trip

Michael Thacker‍ already has a pair of offers, including one from the SEC and last weekend, the 2025 Indiana defensive lineman was in South Bend to see Notre Dame’s win over Cal. “It went good,” the 6-foot-2, 260-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “I liked the experience. I liked...
Freeman Confident in Notre Dame Quarterbacks Heading into Road Trip

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will be the first to tell you the start to last weekend’s game against Cal wasn’t up to standard. It’s easy to see Pyne being nervous or too excited for his first start at his dream school. The moment ended in Pyne fighting through it and getting Notre Dame its first win of the season.
