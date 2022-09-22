Read full article on original website
‘Incredibly disappointing:’ Gov. DeWine, Vance say no to debates
Republicans running for the U.S. senate and governor’s office in Ohio declined to face their opponents in a debate, organizers announced Wednesday. Both incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance will not appear at the planned October forums hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission, an independent outfit with ties to media around […] The post ‘Incredibly disappointing:’ Gov. DeWine, Vance say no to debates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Governor Mike DeWine explains his reason for not debating Nan Whaley
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance announced that they will not be debating their Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Tim Ryan respectively before the November 8th general election. DeWine also turned down an opportunity to debate the two other Republican candidates for governor before the primary. So we asked DeWine why he didn't accept the offer to take part in the gubernatorial debate.
Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
Tanya Conrath holds rally, sues Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Tanya Conrath held a rally on Monday evening at the Little Fish Brewing Company in Athens to formally announce and discuss her lawsuit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. According to a previous Post report, Conrath applied to be on the November ballot as Ohio’s 94th district House of...
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court
Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year’s court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
Chillicothe considering ordinance that some say targets homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe is looking to stop allowing anyone to camp or sleep overnight on city property. City Council removed the mention of homelessness from a proposed ordinance, but that didn't stop those in attendance from bringing it up. For Rosie Darling speaking at Monday...
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
Athens City Council votes to reconsider its new ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council voted Monday to reconsider an ordinance that would offer more protection to tenants who fall behind on their rent. The council passed the so-called pay to stay ordinance two weeks ago, although there were concerns about whether it was prohibited by recent changes to state law.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Ousted Pike County sheriff, auditor ordered to pay back $5,000 in stolen funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two disgraced Pike County officials were ordered Thursday to pay back more than $5,000 of taxpayer money they stole while in office. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber mandated former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader and Auditor Kayla Slusher — one of whom is currently behind bars — to pay back […]
Arizona Woman Faces Six Year Prison Sentence for Damaging Pipeline in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Arizona woman will spend the next 6 years in federal prison for conspiracy to damage the Dakota Access Pipeline at several locations in Iowa and South Dakota. "The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic terrorism will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted by...
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
