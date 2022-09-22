ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

‘Incredibly disappointing:’ Gov. DeWine, Vance say no to debates

Republicans running for the U.S. senate and governor’s office in Ohio declined to face their opponents in a debate, organizers announced Wednesday. Both incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance will not appear at the planned October forums hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission, an independent outfit with ties to media around […] The post ‘Incredibly disappointing:’ Gov. DeWine, Vance say no to debates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Governor Mike DeWine explains his reason for not debating Nan Whaley

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance announced that they will not be debating their Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Tim Ryan respectively before the November 8th general election. DeWine also turned down an opportunity to debate the two other Republican candidates for governor before the primary. So we asked DeWine why he didn't accept the offer to take part in the gubernatorial debate.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
CINCINNATI, OH
thepostathens.com

Tanya Conrath holds rally, sues Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Tanya Conrath held a rally on Monday evening at the Little Fish Brewing Company in Athens to formally announce and discuss her lawsuit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. According to a previous Post report, Conrath applied to be on the November ballot as Ohio’s 94th district House of...
OHIO STATE
shawnee.edu

Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court

Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year’s court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
ALABAMA STATE
WOUB

Athens City Council votes to reconsider its new ‘pay to stay’ ordinance

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council voted Monday to reconsider an ordinance that would offer more protection to tenants who fall behind on their rent. The council passed the so-called pay to stay ordinance two weeks ago, although there were concerns about whether it was prohibited by recent changes to state law.
ATHENS, OH
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Faces Six Year Prison Sentence for Damaging Pipeline in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Arizona woman will spend the next 6 years in federal prison for conspiracy to damage the Dakota Access Pipeline at several locations in Iowa and South Dakota. "The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic terrorism will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted by...
IOWA STATE
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

