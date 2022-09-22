LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance announced that they will not be debating their Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Tim Ryan respectively before the November 8th general election. DeWine also turned down an opportunity to debate the two other Republican candidates for governor before the primary. So we asked DeWine why he didn't accept the offer to take part in the gubernatorial debate.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO