Three people have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to a August 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the United State Department of Justice, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, and Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby entered the garage of 23-year-old Daniel Alan Johnson’s residence on August 12, 2019. The group was reportedly armed with at least one handgun. Cutbank then fired multiple shots once inside. Johnson was fatally wounded. Another victim received serious injuries. The three defendants then returned to their vehicle and left the scene. Another person, 50-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert of Cass Lake is reported to have assisted the group in avoiding arrest by driving the three off of the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

REDBY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO