Read full article on original website
Related
Girard hands Lakeview first loss in state ranked battle
It is the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs and first time they have dropped two or more sets on the season
Sharpsville rallies to continue perfect season
Sharpsville trailed at the end of the first quarter by 12 points.
Undefeated Benedict Tigers Look To Settle Score With Kentucky State
The Benedict Tigers are 3-0 and off to their best start in recent recorded history. They look to continue the success at home Saturday night against Kentucky State.The Thoroughbreds are looking for their first win of the season after losing three straight, but Benedict head coach Chennis Berry said he still expects a fight from […] The post Undefeated Benedict Tigers Look To Settle Score With Kentucky State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Avon football rolls to a 63-7 win over North Ridgeville
Quarterback Sam DeTillio threw four touchdowns in the first half
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Allegheny notebook: Trio of Tigers advance to WPIAL girls golf tournament
Seniors Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos and junior Megan Manesiotis all reached the target score at last week’s Section 1-3A girls golf qualifier and advanced to the WPIAL tournament. Rankin and Kardos shot 78 and Manesiotis 84 at Diamond Run Golf Course on Sept. 21. They advanced to...
High School Roundup: Cambridge netters collect Senior Night win over Martins Ferry
Cambridge High's volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in fine fashion with a 3-0 victory over Martins Ferry by scores of 25-16, 25-7, and 25-13. "It was a total team effort," said coach Alexa Beskid. "Congratulations to our seniors on Senior Night." Seniors Ryan Dunning, Kylie Taylor, Xylvia Francis and Anna...
Comments / 0