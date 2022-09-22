MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...

