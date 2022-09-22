Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
lptv.org
Bemidji Author Visits Kingdom Builders Christian School
It’s not every day a student gets to sit down and read a book with the person who wrote it, but that’s exactly the kind of opportunity that was given to the students of Kingdom Builders Christian School on Friday, when Bemidji author Dr. Sonia O’Bryan came to talk about the creative process behind her newest children’s book, “Heavenly Father, Will You Be My Daddy?”
lptv.org
Advocates Urge Education on World Alzheimer’s Day
Wednesday marked the 28th year of officially recognizing World Alzheimer’s Day. This recognition is for those not only living with the disease, but also those who care for them. For almost 30 years, caregivers, family members and those directly affected by Alzheimer’s have been raising awareness and educating people...
lptv.org
Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic
The Walleye Classic hit a very unique and special milestone this year. Organizers presented 11 of their beneficiaries with proceeds from the Walleye Classic, surpassing $1 million in donations on Thursday, September 15th. The checks were presented by tournament chair John Marcum and treasurer Joe Bofferding. “This year we distributed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair
High school at its core is a time for students to think about what they’ll be doing with their futures. It’s important to provide students with resources to know what steps they’ll need to take in order to achieve their goals, and one of these resources is Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, which was held last Monday at Bemidji High School.
lptv.org
Bemidji, Blackduck Libraries Fully Funded in Preliminary 2023 Beltrami Co. Budget
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has decided to fully fund county libraries in the preliminary 2023 budget. One item on the agenda of Tuesday’s county board meeting that had many interested was the funding for the Bemidji and Blackduck libraries. For the past month, board commissioners have been on the receiving end of public ire over possibly cutting their funding by 35%.
lptv.org
Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure Mode” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.
lptv.org
New Beltrami County Jail Recommended at Public Hearing
The first public hearing on the Beltrami County Jail project feasibility study findings was held Thursday, and with it came the suggestion of building a new facility. Opinions were made known by county commissioners and the public alike, hopefully bringing the board closer to making a decision regarding the future of the Beltrami County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
lptv.org
BSU Women’s Hockey Opens Up Regular Season Play on Friday
Originally aired September 21, 2022 on Lakeland News. Watch more local & breaking news for north-central MN: https://lptv.org/lakeland-news/. Like & subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LakelandPBSofficial. Follow us on social media:. -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakelandNews/. -Twitter (news): https://twitter.com/LakelandNewsPBS. -Twitter (sports): https://twitter.com/LPTVSports. Support Lakeland News: https://lptv.org/support/. Submit local news and media: https://lptv.org/submit-media/. Sign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
3 plead guilty to murder, assault on Red Lake Reservation
Three people have pleaded guilty in federal court for their roles in a 2019 murder on Minnesota’s Red Lake Reservation. Court documents say 21-year-old Alexia Cutbank of Bemidji… 21-year-old Mia Sumner of Duluth … and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett of Redby were armed with at least one handgun when they entered a garage at the home of 23-year-old Daniel Johnson.
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
lptv.org
Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust
Four people have been arrested following a search and seizure of multiple narcotics on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, on September 20, officers conducted a search warrant on two Redby residences. The RLPD reports that the search resulted in finding approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of fentanyl, multiple ecstasy/MDMA pills, and 1 firearm. Various sales and manufacturing items were also found on the scene. The press release states that it is believed the individuals who were arrested had the intent to sell narcotics.
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
Comments / 0