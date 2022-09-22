Read full article on original website
Craft and Vendor Fair
Owls Nest 30 is hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at 2427 N. Sherman St. Evansville. Lots of crafts, vendors, and baked goods. Vendors can set up at 11am. If you’d like more information, call: 812-453-9923.
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
Photo Gallery: Bluff City Pow Wow
Native Americans, friends and guests came together under sunny skies last weekend at Rockport City Park. Vendors offering a selection of crafts, garments, decor and other goods kept a sizable crowd in the shaded parts of the park. Others gravitated toward the food stand where buffalo burgers and other unique treats were served Saturday and Sunday.
WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State
Tired and bored come Saturday? Here's some activities scattered around the Tri-State area to get you off your couch this weekend.
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
Newburgh town council debates log cabin project
NEWBURGH — During their bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Newburgh town council reconsidered the log cabin project that has been the topic of contentious discussion for several meetings now. The project concerns the refurbishment of the log cabin that was dismantled from the site at Old Lock...
Birth log
Collins Monroe, born to Ashley and Benjamin Noffsinger of Lynnville on Sunday, Sept. 11. Adley Rose, born to Whitney and Adam Hooten of Newburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Gideon Marshal, born to Brittnay and Nicholas Riecken of Newburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Lennon Mae, born to Andrea and Marcus Collins...
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
