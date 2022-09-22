ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

104.1 WIKY

Craft and Vendor Fair

Owls Nest 30 is hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at 2427 N. Sherman St. Evansville. Lots of crafts, vendors, and baked goods. Vendors can set up at 11am. If you’d like more information, call: 812-453-9923.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 22-25

Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween

This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Bluff City Pow Wow

Native Americans, friends and guests came together under sunny skies last weekend at Rockport City Park. Vendors offering a selection of crafts, garments, decor and other goods kept a sizable crowd in the shaded parts of the park. Others gravitated toward the food stand where buffalo burgers and other unique treats were served Saturday and Sunday.
ROCKPORT, IN
WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine

Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church

Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Newburgh town council debates log cabin project

NEWBURGH — During their bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Newburgh town council reconsidered the log cabin project that has been the topic of contentious discussion for several meetings now. The project concerns the refurbishment of the log cabin that was dismantled from the site at Old Lock...
NEWBURGH, IN
warricknews.com

Birth log

Collins Monroe, born to Ashley and Benjamin Noffsinger of Lynnville on Sunday, Sept. 11. Adley Rose, born to Whitney and Adam Hooten of Newburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Gideon Marshal, born to Brittnay and Nicholas Riecken of Newburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Lennon Mae, born to Andrea and Marcus Collins...
LYNNVILLE, IN
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing

The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
MADISONVILLE, KY

