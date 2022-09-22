Read full article on original website
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
WTVW
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
14news.com
Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit now has more room to make a difference. Henderson Christian Community Outreach celebrated the opening of a new building. The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s. They give food to the community each month, as well as help people in...
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
DAACE petitions for explosive gas detectors after recent explosion
Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) is petitioning Vanderburgh County governments and the city of Evansville to pass a building ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
wrul.com
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
warricknews.com
Birth log
Collins Monroe, born to Ashley and Benjamin Noffsinger of Lynnville on Sunday, Sept. 11. Adley Rose, born to Whitney and Adam Hooten of Newburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Gideon Marshal, born to Brittnay and Nicholas Riecken of Newburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Lennon Mae, born to Andrea and Marcus Collins...
wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
warricknews.com
Newburgh Library holds book sale
A public library is a valuable asset to its community. The towns of Newburgh and Chandler are lucky to share three libraries between them with an excellent selection of books and other media available for free to their community members. But when libraries need to rotate their inventory, things get far more complicated than most library-goers and citizens likely realize.
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
