KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO. Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say they found human remains Wednesday this morning in the area of South Center Road, North of State Road 261. They say the remains have been identified as 34-year-old Jamey Grant, of Chandler. Deputies say Grant was...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case
(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
ISP release name of man found dead in Petersburg
Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death.
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart
Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
