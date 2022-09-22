ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

14news.com

KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation

Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
WBKO

WEHT/WTVW

Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case

(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.

Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

104.1 WIKY

Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart

Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
JASPER, IN

