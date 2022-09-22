Pete Davidson All Smiles At 'Meet Cute' Premiere After Kim Kardashian Split — Photos

Source: mega

They sure looked *cute* when they *met* on the red carpet!

Comedian Pete Davidson and Meet Cute costar Kaley Cuoco lived up to the title of their new Peacock rom-com earlier this week, looking adorable as they pal-ed around during the film's New York City premiere on Tuesday, September 20.

Despite the movie's Groundhog Day-esque premise, it seems the adorable costars only needed one go to get their night out picture perfect, joking and bantering as they posed together on the red carpet.

Even a red-carpet affair couldn't take Davidson away from his signature casual attire! The 28-year-old star arrived at the premiere sporting a white hoodie, green joggers, and a pair of patterned, maroon sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of sporty sunglasses, his hood covering his bleach-blonde hair and two thumbs up.

Meanwhile, Cuoco, who sported a chic, sequined blazer mini-dress, took a moment to crack a joke about her comedic costar's unique getup. "I'm glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. That is so bad," The Big Bang Theory alum quipped to a reporter before repeating her comment to the Saturday Night Live star. "I'm really glad you dressed up tonight," she cracked again.

Beyond his ultra-casual attire, Davidson's NYC night out carries another significance — marking his first public appearance since calling it quits with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The pair dated for nine months following Kardashian's Saturday Night Live appearance in October 2021 before separating in August 2022. One of the catalysts for their split, per an unnamed insider, stemmed from the pair's relationship going long distance as Davidson spent the summer Down Under filming A24's Wizards!.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," the source spilled shortly after their split, adding that "the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."