OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Washington Examiner

John Donne's hungry life

The title of Katherine Rundell’s biography of the Renaissance poet and divine, John Donne, comes from his sermons, which few people read today. In a funeral sermon for Magdalen Herbert (the mother of George Herbert), Donne writes that at the second coming of Christ, she would “dwell bodily ... in these new heavens and new earth, for ever and ever and ever, and infinite and super-infinite forevers.” The prefix is superfluous, but it shows us a Donne, Rundell writes, who is “excessive, hungry,” full of “longing” for something “larger than infinity.”
poemhunter.com

Fearing Witches Poem by Randy McClave

And because of the potions that they brew. And they always cackle whenever they speak. Which in the end brings more sadness and woes. And they all wear a black pointy hat. Because, they could make me disappear. But, one thing at night I still ponder. As in the night...
CBS News

Book excerpt: "Afterlives" by Abdulrazak Gurnah

"Afterlives" (Riverhead), the latest novel by the 2021 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah, offers an intimate look at village life in East Africa during the period of German colonialism in the early 20th century. Read an excerpt below. Khalifa was twenty‑six years old when...
The Guardian

In brief: Dandelions; Good Reasons to Die; Notes on Grief – reviews

This eloquent combination of family history and memoir, underpinned by musings on migration, homesickness and fractured identities, begins with Lenarduzzi sitting at her elderly Nonna’s kitchen table in rural Italy asking for stories. Nonna’s life takes us to mid-20th-century Manchester and Sheffield, and the “many Italys” – some unpalatable – that exist in her clan and the country’s consciousness. Lenarduzzi, “an archivist of family lore”, allows herself to disappear down any number of fascinating blind alleys on this erudite and wise journey of discovery.
Vogue Magazine

Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy

Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
The Guardian

Nights of Plague by Orhan Pamuk review – a playful approach to big themes

Orhan Pamuk likes to play new games. Every one of his books has differed markedly from the others, yet each shares a capacity for disconcerting the reader. This one is long and intellectually capacious. It tackles big subjects: nationalism and the way nations are imagined into being; ethnic and religious conflict; the decline of an empire; the political repercussions of a pandemic. It includes many deaths.
