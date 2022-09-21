Read full article on original website
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Dilbert creator says 77 newspapers canceled comic strip as it tackles woke culture
The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, announced Tuesday that his comic has been canceled by nearly 77 newspapers, which he says are owned by one media company.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
Washington Examiner
John Donne's hungry life
The title of Katherine Rundell’s biography of the Renaissance poet and divine, John Donne, comes from his sermons, which few people read today. In a funeral sermon for Magdalen Herbert (the mother of George Herbert), Donne writes that at the second coming of Christ, she would “dwell bodily ... in these new heavens and new earth, for ever and ever and ever, and infinite and super-infinite forevers.” The prefix is superfluous, but it shows us a Donne, Rundell writes, who is “excessive, hungry,” full of “longing” for something “larger than infinity.”
poemhunter.com
Fearing Witches Poem by Randy McClave
And because of the potions that they brew. And they always cackle whenever they speak. Which in the end brings more sadness and woes. And they all wear a black pointy hat. Because, they could make me disappear. But, one thing at night I still ponder. As in the night...
‘Everyone’s got a book in them’: boom in memoir industry as ordinary people record their stories
Companies providing ghostwritten autobiographies for people wanting to share histories have seen surge in trade since Covid
Dennis Prager announces next book 'Deuteronomy' with reason-based approach to the Bible
Renowned conservative radio host Dennis Prager has announced the next book in the nationally bestselling "Rational Bible" series, titled "Deuteronomy: God, Blessings, and Curses." Considered the fruit of Prager’s forty years teaching people of various faiths—or no faith at all, the book from Regnery Faith publishing examines the relevancy of...
Book excerpt: "Afterlives" by Abdulrazak Gurnah
"Afterlives" (Riverhead), the latest novel by the 2021 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah, offers an intimate look at village life in East Africa during the period of German colonialism in the early 20th century. Read an excerpt below. Khalifa was twenty‑six years old when...
In brief: Dandelions; Good Reasons to Die; Notes on Grief – reviews
This eloquent combination of family history and memoir, underpinned by musings on migration, homesickness and fractured identities, begins with Lenarduzzi sitting at her elderly Nonna’s kitchen table in rural Italy asking for stories. Nonna’s life takes us to mid-20th-century Manchester and Sheffield, and the “many Italys” – some unpalatable – that exist in her clan and the country’s consciousness. Lenarduzzi, “an archivist of family lore”, allows herself to disappear down any number of fascinating blind alleys on this erudite and wise journey of discovery.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' is a love letter to stories. And those who mistrust them.
Romance is a story, but it’s also a wish. And as all the stories about genies and bottles make clear, a wish is a kind of trap — not least because it can trap you in a story about desire. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a film...
The Struggling Poet Who Reinvented Cookbooks
In the latest episode of Food History, host Justin Dodd tells us about the innovations in cookbook publishing instigated by this perhaps-unlikely source.
Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy
Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
Nights of Plague by Orhan Pamuk review – a playful approach to big themes
Orhan Pamuk likes to play new games. Every one of his books has differed markedly from the others, yet each shares a capacity for disconcerting the reader. This one is long and intellectually capacious. It tackles big subjects: nationalism and the way nations are imagined into being; ethnic and religious conflict; the decline of an empire; the political repercussions of a pandemic. It includes many deaths.
How novelist Yiyun Li learned to capture shadows
With the publication of her new novel "The Book of Goose," Yiyun Li dives into the sources of her books' precision, attentiveness and grief.
