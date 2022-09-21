Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 6, Who Burst Into Song While Sitting in Business Class Divides Opinion
A video of the young child belting out "Let It Go" on a plane did not delight every TikToker who commented.
msn.com
Cat "dances" to '90s EDM hit and becomes a viral TikTok sensation
It's so easy to inspire people on the Internet! A TikTok video of a dancing cat is currently garnering millions of likes, but the song that has the little kitty swinging her paws is particularly crucial to the clip's success. Funny cat videos have often gone viral, and that's exactly...
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Anissa Gray's upcoming novel Life and Other Love Songs explores family, loss, and generational trauma
"A few years ago, I heard a story about a husband and father who simply disappeared," says author and journalist Anissa Gray, known for her buzzy debut, The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls, which was optioned for TV by Gabrielle Union. "The vanishing—and the questions it raised—reverberated through that family in some profound ways for generations. And I wondered: What would happen if the fate of a long-lost loved one was eventually revealed?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Cena sets Guinness World Record for most Make-A-Wish requests granted
John Cena has won many titles during his professional wrestling career, but this may be his proudest moment. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor earned a place in the Guinness World Record books with the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to Guinness, Cena has granted...
WWE・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Rave-loving mum, 40, who goes to Ibiza and festivals parties more than her children
Meet the mum proving you can still "rave and misbehave" in your forties - who parties more than her 21-year-old daughter. Karolina Harper, 40, and her husband, Steve, 53, an engineering manager, insist "you are never too old to have a good time. The couple want to show age is just a number and hope to encourage others to go out and let their hair down - even if everyone on the dance floor is decades younger.
Like Mother, Like Daughter! Grimes Offers Glimpse At Her Techno & Theory Obsessed Daughter
The “Genesis” of a raver!It seems pop star Grimes’ proclivity for minimalist techno and parsing 19th-century existentialist literature is all in the family, with her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, evidently taking after her mama when it comes to her budding taste in music and philosophy.On Sunday, September 18, the famously private musician took to Twitter with a rare glimpse at her youngest child, who, she shares with Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, enjoying some music and light reading over the weekend. “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche,” wrote the “Oblivion”...
Polygon
Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared is suddenly back in wonderful, chaotic form
If you, like me, were terminally online around the early 2010s, you probably know, love, and have sorely missed Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared. Co-created by animators Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, the six-episode web series set a fire across the Internet when it was released on YouTube between 2011 and 2015, with a unique blend of puppet-based antics and Lynchian shock humor. The animated shorts have since amassed over 216 million collective views on YouTube and inspired everything from elaborate fan theories involving Serbian war criminals to a small clothing line. Now, over six years since the last short, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared has finally returned as a half-hour television series, and it’s like the show never left.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home With Tess: With all this freedom, my creativity has been dying
Here’s a word problem for all the math whizzes out there: What does a growing to-do list, plus less free time, multiplied by a strong urge to continue home improvements equal?. Insanity. It equals absolute insanity. This insanity, for me, has manifested as an inability to make any decision...
withguitars.com
Dime Lifters release debut album Love Corrupted
Https://open.spotify.com/album/2nQOGo9HrAmedXZMYoV5pf?si=V1I7jOqWQGmexXfdFfcgLw. Dime Lifters, a new project from Toronto-based duo Andrew Matthews and Kyle Knapp (of the much-acclaimed Deliluh) are releasing their debut album, ‘Love Corrupted’ out today via Tin Angel Records. Laregly written during time spent stranded in the French Alps during the ‘storm of 100 years’, Dime Lifters’ album is full of dronelike textures and urgent spoken word.
Fstoppers
The Better You Get at Photography, the Harder It Gets
It sounds counterintuitive, but there is a lot of truth to it: the better you get at photography, the harder it gets. Why is that? This excellent video discusses this seeming paradox and how you can avoid falling into a rut because of it. Coming to you from aows, this...
Divine comedy: the standup double act who turned to the priesthood
The long read: Josh and Jack used to interrogate life via absurdist jokes and sketches. But the questions they had just kept getting bigger – and led them both to embark upon a profound transformation
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving
Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
Comments / 0