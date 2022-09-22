Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for exposing his DMs: “You ain’t reached out once and say, ‘Hey, you okay?'”
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is directing criticism at Shaquille O’Neal after Simmons faced a torrent of criticism, and O’Neal failed to come to his defense. Simmons appeared on J.J. Redick’s podcast and spoke in part about his mental health battles, taking issue with O’Neal’s past public approach toward him.
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
Lakers to honor franchise legend with long-overdue jersey retirement
Though it took them several decades to do so, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally righting a historic wrong. The Lakers announced on Wednesday that they will be retiring the No. 99 jersey of franchise legend George Mikan. The ceremony will take place during their game at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 30.
Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
Jade Cargill Responds to Cardi B as Miami Rap Star Trina Appears on AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trina made an appearance in one of the show’s backstage segments. On this week’s episode of Rampage, which will air this Friday night, she will make her debut as Diamante’s backup in the bout against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Top 5 Players In The NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best of The Best
The NBA is in a pretty interesting place right now. As the older generation of NBA greats begins to fade, a new cast of characters is taking up the mantle and slowly edging out the same guys they grew up admiring. The result has been a rapidly-changing league that has...
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Talking Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Is a deal still be in play after all?
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star
HOUSTON — Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels has seen a plethora of basketball talent over the previous three decades and could be an expert in analyzing the modern-day big man. Daniels, who played 14 years in the NBA, began his career alongside Dirk Nowitzki as a member of...
