WWE

Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA

