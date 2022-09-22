Read full article on original website
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar starting at shortstop on Friday
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Tovar will handle shortstop duties after Alan Trejo was moved to second base and Ryan McMahon was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Tovar to score 6.4 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Giants aim to solve Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly will attempt to continue his season-long domination of San Francisco hitters when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Giants
49ers vs. Broncos Preview/Prediction: Will Russell Wilson Ruin the day?
The 49ers take on Russell Wilson again. This time around with the Broncos. Will he play spoiler yet again against San Francisco?
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
