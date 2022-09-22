Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks hit the road ranked No. 15 in the country and will open up Pac-12 Play against a foe that's given them fits for the last few years. The Ducks take on undefeated Washington State (3-0) at 1 p.m. and the game is on FOX. "We're looking forward...
WSU recruiting: What you need to know on the visitors this weekend
PULLMAN -- A pair of official visitors will be in Pullman for Washington State's game against Oregon at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Cougars are continuing their pursuit in.
Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast
Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. You can watch live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, and we will post the replay of the show here to the site as soon as possible after the show ends. Dave Biddle will host the show and he will be joined within the first 15 minutes by Bill Kurelic who will wrap up the big day/night of recruiting for the Buckeyes. Then after the postgame press conference ends, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen will hop on live from the Horseshoe.
Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave out against USC
Oregon State enters its home game against No. 7 USC without star tight end Luke Musgrave. Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Musgrave is out against the Trojans, with Saturday’s matchup not the only one he is set to miss. Musgrave was injured in the Sept. 10 win over Fresno State and did not play last week against Montana State.
DawgmanRadio: Our Full Stanford Preview Show!
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - are back on the airwaves talking about Washington's opponent this weekend, the Stanford Cardinal. And while the Cardinal had a bye week to get healthy and regroup after a 41-28 loss to USC, they are walking a little wounded coming to Seattle for this Pac-12 matchup.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
Week 4 of Class 5A football in Oregon comes with a couple of big matchups, with Bend vs. Canby a potential playoff preview and Summit vs. Wilsonville on Saturday a possible spoiler for the state championship game. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going...
