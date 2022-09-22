Read full article on original website
Overnight Kayak Trip
What better way to spend a warm, Nebraska weekend than in the cool river waters? Spend a weekend paddling a regional river and taking in views of scenic Nebraska from your kayak. You will be introduced to the basics of padding before we push off to navigate this diverse and meandering waterway.
Career Closet expands to serve all students
All University of Nebraska–Lincoln students can now select free, gently used professional clothing from the Career Closet coordinated by the Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) business fraternity. The closet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday through Thursday, located in Hawks Hall room 102 just off the...
Free Composting Demonstration - Lincoln, Neb.
Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area. Directions: (Look for Extension’s banner) Backyard composting of landscape waste, including tree leaves and grass clippings, along with kitchen scraps such as coffee grounds and eggshells can significantly reduce home waste. Master Gardeners will teach how to achieve a proper...
University’s program coming soon to high school classrooms
In summer 2021, a group of agricultural education teachers decided to see how well the farm management concepts they were teaching in their classes translated to real life. The instructors, who all teach at school districts in Educational Service Unit 16, divided into two teams and signed up to participate in the annual Testing Ag Performance Solutions program — TAPS for short — at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.
Block Party & Cornhole Tournament
An outdoor afternoon of music, yard games, food, Cornhole Tournament and giveaways for Husker students to discover Dance Marathon and the huge impact this student organization has on the community. During the 2021-2022 school year, the group raised $230,012.22 to benefit Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. FREE for UNL...
Knoll’s innovations have strengthened instruction, built key partnerships
Modern agriculture increasingly depends on complex, ever-changing technology. The same applies for 21st-century manufacturing. To fill that demand, Nebraska needs a pipeline of well-trained workers — and a pipeline of capable teachers to provide students with technology-focused instruction. Eric Knoll, an associate professor of practice with the University of...
RHA Outdoor Film
Directions: The 17th Street Green Space is located just outside of the Willa Cather Dining Center (WCDC) at 530 N 17th St. Come join RHA on the Meier Commons outside the student union for an outdoor film for the entire family! We will have free popcorn, drinks, & prizes and a 20 foot screen like you are at an outdoor theater! Bring your own blankets and chairs and join us for a fantastic evening. Rain/inclement weather location will be held in Willa Cather Dining Complex in the Red Cloud Suite.
Mountain Bike Ride
If you love spending time on the trails and want to take your biking to the next level this is the trip for you! We will teach you the basics of mountain biking so no prior experience is required to “shread it” at local biking spots. Located only four miles from UNL, Van Dorn Park features a 1.5-mile loop of fast and smooth single-tract mountain bike trails. With optional technical features, it is the perfect spot for beginners and people who want to take their biking to the next level.
LIFE IN LINCOLN: Global Groove, a world music dance night
A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
NIH RO1 Development Workshop
The Office of Research and Economic Development is sponsoring a two-part workshop series to provide prospective applicants with proposal development strategies specific to the NIH Research Project Grant (R01) mechanism. Part 1 of the series (Sept. 22-23) will focus on structuring NIH proposals and specific aims, and Part 2 (Feb....
offers personal, workplace support to employees
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Employee Assistance Program offers an array of free services for university employees struggling with issues such as workplace stress and mental health. This fall, the program is offering three classes on parenting, marriage and professional development, in addition to its regular services. Regular services...
Student gains perspective on managing a complex flying operation
Maggie Gochenour, University of Nebraska–Lincoln Air Force ROTC student, traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas, in early August for a unique, internship-like experience through an Air Force ROTC summer program that introduces students to various Air Force careers across the country. Known as Operations Air Force, the program provides interested...
Family Weekend Welcome Reception
Meet and mingle with other families as you enjoy some snacks while waiting for your student to join you. Representatives from the university will be in attendance to answer any questions you have about the weekend, the university, or the local area. Guests staying at the Graduate Lincoln Hotel will...
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 3
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
Food for Health Seminar Series – Yasuhito Shirai
Yasuhito Shirai is a Professor and Vice Dean of the Graduate School of Agricultural Science at Kobe University. He also serves as the Director of Americas Division in the Institute for Promoting International Partnership. He conducts signal transduction research focusing PKC and DGK to develop functional food, medical food and medicine.
Don’t lose your head
Fallen Dreamer, the disembodied sculpture residing outside Sheldon Museum of Art, gets a fresh coat of wax from Rob Jensen of Jensen Conservation Services. Sculpted by Tom Otterness in 1995, the bronze artwork has graced the museum’s entrance ever since. “I like the idea that we only have a...
Korff School presents ‘Words Like Freedom’ vocal recital Sept. 30
The Glenn Korff School of Music presents a vocal recital “Words Like Freedom” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Kimball Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. All the works on the concert are composed by Black artists. The performers include Jamie Reimer, the...
NIGHT OF LISTENING: Voting
Huskers and community members are invited to discuss the steps it takes to register to vote and learn about the early voting process for the upcoming Nebraska 2022 Elections with nonpartisan organizations, as well as their fellow students, to find common ground and be involved in the community, state, and nation.
Author Candice Millard to present Governor’s Lecture on Sept. 28
Bestselling author Candice Millard will present “A Clear and Steady Eye: Storytelling and Our Shared History” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The free event is the 27th Annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, presented by Humanities Nebraska, and the first lecture in the 2022-23 E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues.
2-Person Golf Scramble
The 2-Person Golf Scramble event will be played on Sunday, September 25 at Highlands Golf Course. You must sign up before the deadline to ensure the number of tee times. Winners will receive an intramural championship t-shirt!
