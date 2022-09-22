Read full article on original website
Korff School presents ‘Words Like Freedom’ vocal recital Sept. 30
The Glenn Korff School of Music presents a vocal recital “Words Like Freedom” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Kimball Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. All the works on the concert are composed by Black artists. The performers include Jamie Reimer, the...
Film Screening and Protagonist/Co-Writer Q&A: “Fruits of Labor,” directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez
“Fruits of Labor” is an award-winning documentary about a Mexican-American teenager who dreams of graduating high school, when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family and force her to become the breadwinner for her family by working in the strawberry fields and at a food processing factory on the central coast of California. The film asks what it means to come into one’s power as a young woman of color working in the wealthiest nation in the world. It offers a new narrative about workers that shows the nuances of how the global food system intersects with gender and family life.
Building a Narrative; Production Art & Pop Culture
A summer exhibition in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln School of Art, Art History & Design’s Eisentrager-Howard Gallery will feature original artwork from popular films, animated television series, comics and trading cards from a local collector. “Building a Narrative: Production Art and Pop Culture” will be on display June...
Ribbon cutting for Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall is Sept. 29
The College of Education and Human Sciences (CEHS) will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
Family Weekend Welcome Reception
Meet and mingle with other families as you enjoy some snacks while waiting for your student to join you. Representatives from the university will be in attendance to answer any questions you have about the weekend, the university, or the local area. Guests staying at the Graduate Lincoln Hotel will...
LIFE IN LINCOLN: Global Groove, a world music dance night
A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
‘Funny Pages’ opens Sept. 23 at the Ross
Daniel Zolghadri stars in director Owen Kline’s zany and fresh coming-of-age indie tale “Funny Pages,” which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Sept. 23. Continuing is “Emily the Criminal.”. “Funny Pages” tells the story of Robert, a high...
Peace Corps recruiter visiting campus Sept. 26-29
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, senior recruiter for the Peace Corps in western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. After suspending global operations in March 2020, the agency is now returning volunteers to service on a rolling basis. As of mid-September, it has more than 500 volunteers serving in 29 countries. Altogether, Peace Corps has 53 countries where it is looking to fill volunteers for this year.
Fiesta on the Green is Sept. 22
Fiesta on the Green, an annual Latino culture and heritage festival, is 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 on the plaza north of the Nebraska Union. The Hispanic Heritage Month event, which is free and open to the public, will feature music, dance, food and vendors that celebrate Latin culture.
RHA Outdoor Film
Directions: The 17th Street Green Space is located just outside of the Willa Cather Dining Center (WCDC) at 530 N 17th St. Come join RHA on the Meier Commons outside the student union for an outdoor film for the entire family! We will have free popcorn, drinks, & prizes and a 20 foot screen like you are at an outdoor theater! Bring your own blankets and chairs and join us for a fantastic evening. Rain/inclement weather location will be held in Willa Cather Dining Complex in the Red Cloud Suite.
Block Party & Cornhole Tournament
An outdoor afternoon of music, yard games, food, Cornhole Tournament and giveaways for Husker students to discover Dance Marathon and the huge impact this student organization has on the community. During the 2021-2022 school year, the group raised $230,012.22 to benefit Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. FREE for UNL...
Student gains perspective on managing a complex flying operation
Maggie Gochenour, University of Nebraska–Lincoln Air Force ROTC student, traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas, in early August for a unique, internship-like experience through an Air Force ROTC summer program that introduces students to various Air Force careers across the country. Known as Operations Air Force, the program provides interested...
Food for Health Seminar Series – Yasuhito Shirai
Yasuhito Shirai is a Professor and Vice Dean of the Graduate School of Agricultural Science at Kobe University. He also serves as the Director of Americas Division in the Institute for Promoting International Partnership. He conducts signal transduction research focusing PKC and DGK to develop functional food, medical food and medicine.
Informational: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The purpose of this event is to provide the attendees with general information about Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the intake process. Remember to participate in an intake process, you must attend a Black Greek 101 before starting a process. Dates for 101:. o Monday, September 12th, 2022, at...
Campus bike resources keep Huskers pedaling
From ice cream bike rides to rentals and repairs, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and community organizations provide resources for bike enthusiasts and newbies alike. Living up to its designation as a “Bike Friendly Campus” by the League of American Bicyclists, the university offers a robust bike repair shop, bike rentals, a bike club and cycling team, group biking events, five BikeLNK stations and other community connections. These resources help support Huskers’ mental, physical, environmental and financial wellness through bicycling.
Overnight Kayak Trip
What better way to spend a warm, Nebraska weekend than in the cool river waters? Spend a weekend paddling a regional river and taking in views of scenic Nebraska from your kayak. You will be introduced to the basics of padding before we push off to navigate this diverse and meandering waterway.
University’s program coming soon to high school classrooms
In summer 2021, a group of agricultural education teachers decided to see how well the farm management concepts they were teaching in their classes translated to real life. The instructors, who all teach at school districts in Educational Service Unit 16, divided into two teams and signed up to participate in the annual Testing Ag Performance Solutions program — TAPS for short — at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.
Don’t lose your head
Fallen Dreamer, the disembodied sculpture residing outside Sheldon Museum of Art, gets a fresh coat of wax from Rob Jensen of Jensen Conservation Services. Sculpted by Tom Otterness in 1995, the bronze artwork has graced the museum’s entrance ever since. “I like the idea that we only have a...
offers personal, workplace support to employees
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Employee Assistance Program offers an array of free services for university employees struggling with issues such as workplace stress and mental health. This fall, the program is offering three classes on parenting, marriage and professional development, in addition to its regular services. Regular services...
Free Composting Demonstration - Lincoln, Neb.
Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area. Directions: (Look for Extension’s banner) Backyard composting of landscape waste, including tree leaves and grass clippings, along with kitchen scraps such as coffee grounds and eggshells can significantly reduce home waste. Master Gardeners will teach how to achieve a proper...
