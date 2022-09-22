“Fruits of Labor” is an award-winning documentary about a Mexican-American teenager who dreams of graduating high school, when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family and force her to become the breadwinner for her family by working in the strawberry fields and at a food processing factory on the central coast of California. The film asks what it means to come into one’s power as a young woman of color working in the wealthiest nation in the world. It offers a new narrative about workers that shows the nuances of how the global food system intersects with gender and family life.

