ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

By DÁNICA COTO
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMjYE_0i5QqKRv00

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding.

For now, government officials are working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides, thick mud and broken asphalt by foot to provide food, water and medicine for people in need, but they are under pressure to clear a path so vehicles can enter isolated areas soon.

Nino Correa, commissioner for Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency, estimated that at least six municipalities across the island had areas that were cut off by Fiona, which struck as a Category 1 hurricane and was up to Category 4 power Wednesday as it headed toward Bermuda.

Living in one of those areas is Manuel Veguilla, who has not been able to leave his neighborhood in the north mountain town of Caguas since Fiona swept in on Sunday.

“We are all isolated,” he said, adding that he worries about elderly neighbors including his older brother who does not have the strength for the long walk it takes to reach the closest community.

Veguilla heard that municipal officials might open a pathway Thursday, but he doubted that would happen because he said large rocks covered a nearby bridge and the 10-foot space beneath it.

Neighbors have shared food and water dropped off by nonprofit groups, and the son of an elderly woman was able to bring back basic supplies by foot Wednesday, he said.

Veguilla said that in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that struck five years ago and resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, he and others used picks and shovels to clear the debris. But Fiona was different, unleashing huge landslides.

“I cannot throw those rocks over my shoulder,” he said.

Like hundreds of thousands of other Puerto Ricans after Fiona, Veguilla had no water or electricity service, but said they there is a natural water source nearby.

Fiona sparked an islandwide blackout when it hit Puerto Rico's southwest region, which already was still trying to recover from a series of strong earthquakes in recent years. Some 70% of 1.47 million customers were without power three days after the storm amid an extreme heat alert issued by the National Weather Service. Some 40% of customers, or more than half a million, did not have water service.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent hundreds of additional personnel to help local officials as the federal government approved a major disaster declaration and announced a public health emergency on the island.

Neither local nor federal government officials had provided any damage estimates as Puerto Rico struggles to recover from the storm, which dropped up to 30 inches of rain in some areas. More than 1,000 people remained in shelters.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Puerto Rico who have endured so much suffering over the last couple of years,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president of operations and logistics at the Red Cross.

After Puerto Rico, Fiona pummeled the Dominican Republic and then swiped past the Turks and Caicos Islands as it strengthened into a Category 4 storm. Officials there reported relatively light damage and no deaths, though the eye of the storm passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday.

“God has been good to us and has kept us safe during this period when we could have had a far worse outcome,” Deputy Gov. Anya Williams said.

Fiona was forecast to pass near Bermuda early Friday, and then hit easternmost Canada early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) late Wednesday. It was centered about 550 miles (885 kilometers) southwest of Bermuda, heading north at 10 mph (17 kph). It was forecast to pass close by Bermuda early Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
nyspnews.com

State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
HEALTH SERVICES
FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#National Weather Service#Puerto Ricans#Disaster Management#Caguas
travelweekly.com

San Juan appears to have escaped the worst of Hurricane Fiona

For many San Juan-area businesses, Hurricane Fiona could have been a lot worse. Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico as a Category 1 on Sunday afternoon, bringing more than 30 inches of rain across the island. The areas hit hardest were the south, southwest and central regions of Puerto Rico. Relatively speaking, San Juan, which is on the island's north coast, was spared the brunt.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO

Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
POLITICS
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista, and Faith Christian Academy to pack blessing buckets to help the survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. God’s Pit Crew says the blessing buckets will be filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible […]
CHARITIES
WDBO

NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA is skipping next week’s launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that’s expected to become a major hurricane. It’s the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

NASA postpones Artemis launch due to Tropical Storm Ian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Concerns over Tropical Storm Ian approaching Florida as a hurricane next week have caused NASA officials to call off Tuesday’s scheduled launch of the Artemis I rocket from Cape Canaveral, officials said Saturday. During a meeting Saturday morning, NASA officials decided to halt the...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CBS San Francisco

Puerto Rico's health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients. Experts say Hurricane Maria exposed an already deteriorating system. "If you ask all the players within the health care system, patients, providers and administrators, they will all agree ... Maria just showed you what is happening, but...
HEALTH SERVICES
WBUR

Checking in on relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Hurricane Fiona has devastated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands with property damage and without power. Here in Massachusetts, more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans live in Massachusetts. We check in on how local relief efforts are going and get a wider historical perspective on hurricane responses on the island.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Two Local Fire Captains Among Those Sent To Puerto Rico To Aide In Recovery

Two Sacramento Fire Captains are part of a team from California sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster relief following Hurricane Fiona. Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade tells KCRA that the teams are there to assist in clean up while distributing water and food supplies. The two local captains are part of a 15 member team of Governor Gavin Newsom's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force under the Office of Emergency Services. Most of the island is without power or running water as the storm now moves toward Bermuda. The local crews will likely be deployed for at least two weeks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WDBO

'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WDBO

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy