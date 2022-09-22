ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
 2 days ago
WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appeared in court Thursday in Connecticut as he and his lawyer try to limit damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting also showed up to observe his testimony in Waterbury Superior Court, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from Newtown.

Jones was expected to be the first witness called, but there was a delay as the court dealt with Wi-Fi issues in the courthouse.

Jones has been in Connecticut this week in preparation for his appearance. He held a news conference Wednesday outside the courthouse, bashing the proceedings — as he has on his Infowars show — as a “travesty of justice” and calling the judge a “tyrant.” He made similar comments on his way into the courthouse Thursday, indicating he may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not answer some questions.

“This is not really a trial,” he said. “This is a show trial, a literal kangaroo court.”

Several victims' relatives, meanwhile, have given emotional testimony during the trial about being traumatized by people calling the shooting fake, including confrontations at their homes and in public, and messages including death and rape threats. The plaintiffs include an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the victims.

Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones liable by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, as punishment for what she called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury only will be deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars' parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Bellis began the day going over with Jones the topics he cannot testify about — including free speech rights, the Sandy Hook families $73 million settlement earlier this year with gun maker Remington (the company made the Bushmaster rifle used to kill the victims at Sandy Hook) or the percentage of Jones' shows that discussed Sandy Hook.

“This is not the appropriate forum for you to offer that testimony,” Bellis said. Jones indicated that he understood.

Bellis said in court on Wednesday that she was prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from Jones, with contempt of court proceedings if necessary.

Jones also was found liable by default in two similar lawsuits over the hoax lies in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where a jury in one of the trials ordered Jones last month to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed. A third trial in Texas is expected to begin near the end of the year.

When Jones faced the Texas jury last month and testified under oath, he toned down his rhetoric. He said he realized the hoax lies were irresponsible and the school shooting was "100% real."

“I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt these people’s feelings,” testified Jones, who also acknowledged raising conspiracy claims about other mass tragedies, from the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings to the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, “and I’m sorry for that.”

Jones had portrayed the Sandy Hook shooting as staged by crisis actors as part of gun control efforts.

Testimony at the current trial also has focused on website analytics data run by Infowars employees showing how its sales of dietary supplements, food, clothing and other items spiked around the time Jones talked about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Evidence, including internal Infowars emails and depositions, also shows dissention within the company about pushing the hoax lies.

Jones' lawyer Norman Pattis is arguing that any damages should be limited and accused the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

The relatives have testified that they continue to fear for their safety because of what the hoax believers have done and might do.

Jennifer Hensel, whose 6-year-old daughter Avielle Richman was among the slain, testified Wednesday that she still monitors her surroundings, even checking the back seat of her car, for safety reasons. She said she is trying to shield her two children, ages 7 and 5, from the hoax lies. A juror cried during her testimony.

“They're so young,” she said of her children. “Their innocence is so beautiful right now. And at some point there are a horde of people out there who could hurt them.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WDBO

Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

Alabama woman marks 108th birthday

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WDBO

Trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper is credited with saving his own life by driving himself to the hospital after he was shot. In a news release, Washington State Patrol said that the trooper was first rammed by a suspect’s car, then shot. Brandon Dennis...
WDBO

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday. The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
