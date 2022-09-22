Read full article on original website
Peace Corps recruiter visiting campus Sept. 26-29
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, senior recruiter for the Peace Corps in western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. After suspending global operations in March 2020, the agency is now returning volunteers to service on a rolling basis. As of mid-September, it has more than 500 volunteers serving in 29 countries. Altogether, Peace Corps has 53 countries where it is looking to fill volunteers for this year.
Korff School presents ‘Words Like Freedom’ vocal recital Sept. 30
The Glenn Korff School of Music presents a vocal recital “Words Like Freedom” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Kimball Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. All the works on the concert are composed by Black artists. The performers include Jamie Reimer, the...
Career Closet expands to serve all students
All University of Nebraska–Lincoln students can now select free, gently used professional clothing from the Career Closet coordinated by the Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) business fraternity. The closet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday through Thursday, located in Hawks Hall room 102 just off the...
Overnight Kayak Trip
What better way to spend a warm, Nebraska weekend than in the cool river waters? Spend a weekend paddling a regional river and taking in views of scenic Nebraska from your kayak. You will be introduced to the basics of padding before we push off to navigate this diverse and meandering waterway.
Campus bike resources keep Huskers pedaling
From ice cream bike rides to rentals and repairs, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and community organizations provide resources for bike enthusiasts and newbies alike. Living up to its designation as a “Bike Friendly Campus” by the League of American Bicyclists, the university offers a robust bike repair shop, bike rentals, a bike club and cycling team, group biking events, five BikeLNK stations and other community connections. These resources help support Huskers’ mental, physical, environmental and financial wellness through bicycling.
Family Weekend Welcome Reception
Meet and mingle with other families as you enjoy some snacks while waiting for your student to join you. Representatives from the university will be in attendance to answer any questions you have about the weekend, the university, or the local area. Guests staying at the Graduate Lincoln Hotel will...
offers personal, workplace support to employees
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Employee Assistance Program offers an array of free services for university employees struggling with issues such as workplace stress and mental health. This fall, the program is offering three classes on parenting, marriage and professional development, in addition to its regular services. Regular services...
Food for Health Seminar Series – Yasuhito Shirai
Yasuhito Shirai is a Professor and Vice Dean of the Graduate School of Agricultural Science at Kobe University. He also serves as the Director of Americas Division in the Institute for Promoting International Partnership. He conducts signal transduction research focusing PKC and DGK to develop functional food, medical food and medicine.
Author Candice Millard to present Governor’s Lecture on Sept. 28
Bestselling author Candice Millard will present “A Clear and Steady Eye: Storytelling and Our Shared History” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The free event is the 27th Annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, presented by Humanities Nebraska, and the first lecture in the 2022-23 E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues.
Informational: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The purpose of this event is to provide the attendees with general information about Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the intake process. Remember to participate in an intake process, you must attend a Black Greek 101 before starting a process. Dates for 101:. o Monday, September 12th, 2022, at...
Fiesta on the Green is Sept. 22
Fiesta on the Green, an annual Latino culture and heritage festival, is 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 on the plaza north of the Nebraska Union. The Hispanic Heritage Month event, which is free and open to the public, will feature music, dance, food and vendors that celebrate Latin culture.
Block Party & Cornhole Tournament
An outdoor afternoon of music, yard games, food, Cornhole Tournament and giveaways for Husker students to discover Dance Marathon and the huge impact this student organization has on the community. During the 2021-2022 school year, the group raised $230,012.22 to benefit Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. FREE for UNL...
LIFE IN LINCOLN: Global Groove, a world music dance night
A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
Pupil Transportation Level 1: Training Session
The Level I 11 hour course is designed for drivers who will be driving a small bus with 15 or less passengers (category B) or a school bus with 16 or more passenger (category C). Registrations must be done through the database in order to take the course. Course details can be found above. In addition, individuals must complete a Behind the Wheel/Pre-Drive to be qualified to drive. A driver is required to take the Level II within five years of their Level I.
Free Composting Demonstration - Lincoln, Neb.
Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area. Directions: (Look for Extension’s banner) Backyard composting of landscape waste, including tree leaves and grass clippings, along with kitchen scraps such as coffee grounds and eggshells can significantly reduce home waste. Master Gardeners will teach how to achieve a proper...
NIGHT OF LISTENING: Voting
Huskers and community members are invited to discuss the steps it takes to register to vote and learn about the early voting process for the upcoming Nebraska 2022 Elections with nonpartisan organizations, as well as their fellow students, to find common ground and be involved in the community, state, and nation.
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 3
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
Building a Narrative; Production Art & Pop Culture
A summer exhibition in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln School of Art, Art History & Design’s Eisentrager-Howard Gallery will feature original artwork from popular films, animated television series, comics and trading cards from a local collector. “Building a Narrative: Production Art and Pop Culture” will be on display June...
RHA Outdoor Film
Directions: The 17th Street Green Space is located just outside of the Willa Cather Dining Center (WCDC) at 530 N 17th St. Come join RHA on the Meier Commons outside the student union for an outdoor film for the entire family! We will have free popcorn, drinks, & prizes and a 20 foot screen like you are at an outdoor theater! Bring your own blankets and chairs and join us for a fantastic evening. Rain/inclement weather location will be held in Willa Cather Dining Complex in the Red Cloud Suite.
2-Person Golf Scramble
The 2-Person Golf Scramble event will be played on Sunday, September 25 at Highlands Golf Course. You must sign up before the deadline to ensure the number of tee times. Winners will receive an intramural championship t-shirt!
